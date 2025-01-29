Software Developer Audio
HaleyTek is a joint venture between Volvo Cars and ecarx. We're on a mission todevelopsoftware forAndroid-based Infotainment systems, for current and future Volvo and Polestar models. We will also make this software available for other brands, mainly within the Geely group. Our focus is on the platform software that enables navigation, media, voice assistants and other services to run on cutting-edge hardware. Quite simply, we want to change the world.
If you want to develop Infotainment SW together with big players like Google, Volvo and Geely Group but keep the startup setup of a company, you will feel right at home with us.
Our teamenablesthe audio experience in the future vehicles by developing audio system components. Our software components manage all sounds in the vehicle, from notification chimes to Dolby Atmos audio.
Youand your skills
You are a true developer who is motivated by challenging tasks, have a personal interest in technology and love to make the best software product out there.You enjoy learning from others, as well as sharing your knowledge with your colleagues.
You are fluent inC++ development and debugging, with proven experience in low-level coding and bring-up experience. Experience in working Qualcomm SoC, audio components, Androidand QNX is considered a plus.
Applicants located in Sweden only.
Our culture
As a flat organization we build an accountable culture that enables the teams to influence, and makes quick decisions and actions possible. Everyone is willing and able to pitch in and do hands on jobs when needed. In line with this, you will also have the opportunity to influence the development of this role.
We are a professional, energetic and friendly team, working in a modern office at the waterfront of Lindholmen, Göteborg. Our developers are working with cutting edge equipment and advanced hi-tech computers. We offer competitive benefits, such as maximum taxfree fitness allowance.
If you believe that work should be fun and that a workplace should be defined by inclusion, diversity and an open-minded, 'in it together', mentality
Come and join us on our journey!
Please note that due toGDPRregulationswe can only accept applications and CV'ssent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels. Ersättning
