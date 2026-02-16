Software Developer
2026-02-16
Job description
We are looking for a experienced R&D Software Developer for an assignment related to one of the clients Robot applications. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in C++ and experience in robotics.
Responsibilities
You will be part of a team working with connectivity, system functions and application development. The work involves programming in C/C++. Together with the other members of the team, you strive to reach agreed targets and goals. In our R&D projects, we use a Lean-Agile approach with a global mindset.
Qualifications
Your background
• Experience of software development with a foundation in C, C++
• Experience from robotics and industrial applications is an advantage
• Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
• Ability to work effectively in a team environment, and excellent communication skills
• Experience in agile software development methodologies
• Familiarity with version control systems such as Git
About the company
