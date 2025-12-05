Software Developer
2025-12-05
Professional Galaxy is looking for an experienced Software Developer Consultant to support the team in designing and building this new solution.
About the Project Our client conducts risk assessments on transformers in service using an internally developed tool that calculates the risk for future failures. The current tool-a web application with Excel import/export capabilities-has become outdated and unstable. To ensure reliable future assessments, we are developing a new tool based on existing parameters and functionality. Key Responsibilities * Review the existing tool built on .NET Framework and Excel integration. * Upgrade or replace the current solution based on specifications of existing rules and parameters. * Participate in platform selection and architecture decisions for the new tool. * Ensure the tool is configurable by domain experts, allowing rule modifications (add/remove/configure). * Design for future migration from on-premise to Azure cloud. * Implement a solution for database storage of all performed assessments. * Deliver a tool that is easy to maintain and modify after initial release. * Deliver high quality documentation of the solution. * Collaborate with the original developer (available for limited hours) for knowledge transfer. * Close collaboration with domain experts and users to understand needs and function of the application. Requirements * Strong expertise in .NET Framework and Excel integration. * Broad knowledge of software platforms, architectures, and programming languages. * Approx 5-7 years of experience in a similar field * Experience in building configurable tools for internal expert users. * Experience with implementing graphical programming environments * Familiarity with cloud migration strategies (Azure preferred). * Ability to work independently in a remote back-office environment. * No integration with other tools required; this is a standalone solution. * Quality, structure and documentation oriented. * Independent thinker * Available for weekly meetings in Ludvika.
Additional information Location: Remote, with regular visit in Ludvika (weekly/every other week, a bit more in the early stages of the assignment for ramp up period) Start Date: 2026-01-15
Duration: Approx. 9 months (full-time)
Application Deadline: 2026-01-09
Remote work: Yes
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
