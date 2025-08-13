Software developer
Bosch Thermoteknik AB / Assistentjobb / Tranås Visa alla assistentjobb i Tranås
2025-08-13
, Boxholm
, Ödeshög
, Kinda
, Mjölby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bosch Thermoteknik AB i Tranås
, Aneby
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 650 employees and form part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 417,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
We are currently seeking a Software developer to join our team in Tranås. You will be working in a scrum team responsible for PC-based tools for uploading firmwares into our embedded electronic platforms.
Qualifications
Experience in C# and C++ development
Strong understanding of object-oriented programming (OOP) principles
Familiarity with software development tools, version control (e.g., Git), and debugging tools
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Good communication skills and ability to work both independently and in a team
Knowledge related to CAN and UDS protocoll is benificial
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance. At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
Join us and feel the difference. #LikeABosch Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bosch Thermoteknik AB
(org.nr 556262-9062)
573 31 TRANÅS Jobbnummer
9455844