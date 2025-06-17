Software Developer
Zenseact AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-06-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Zenseact AB i Göteborg
Zenseact is an applied automotive AI company developing world-leading safety software for AD and ADAS. Our technology encompasses every aspect of automation, from sensor fusion, computer vision, and object detection to positioning and actuation, using a combination of rule-based code and deep learning algorithms.
Our software makes a difference.
Using AI-based technology to create the ultimate driver support, we're fighting to end car accidents and make roads safe for everyone. Every year, around 1,4 million people die in traffic while approximately 50 million people get injured. Many get disabled as a result of their injury. We can do better. And we could use your help.
One purpose, one product.
We're a software company dedicated to revolutionizing car safety. By designing the complete software stack for autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems, we're fighting to end car accidents and make roads safe for everyone. That's summarized in our purpose statement: Towards zero. Faster.
Culture with people at heart
To achieve our mission of saving lives and ending traffic accidents is to go where nobody has before. It requires us to venture into the unknown, pioneering new technology and pushing the frontier of autonomous driving. While there's no denying our determination and expertise, we must stand united to succeed. By fostering a culture of support and enablement - a place of psychological safety where all of us can thrive - everything else will follow. We call this a people-at-heart culture.
Who are you?
Strong programming skills within C++, Python,
AI/Machine Learning/Deep Learning experience.
Exceptional programming skills with Unity3d, Qt
Knowledge and experience with OpenCV or OpenGL
Knowledge of Deep Learning Frameworks like PyTorch or TensorFlow is a plus
Software development experience in one or more general purpose programming languages
Insight in the automotive industry and knowledge of MISRA C++, ISO26262 and ASIL
Experience of developing embedded real time applications
Solid knowledge of systems engineering/architecture
Secure knowledge within continuous integration and deployment
Experience from defining, building and testing automated toolchains
Expert in any ADAS/AD feature
An enthusiastic person who thrives in an agile working culture
With the skillset and mindset described you have the chance to contribute to our purpose, to go towards zero. Faster.
We are really excited to welcome candidates with these skills so don't hesitate to take the chance of a lifetime!
Why join
When we aim for zero accidents faster, we strive to speed up the transition to safe automation. This is essentially achieved by making cars updatable - like a computer or a phone. With regular software updates, a vehicle can be made safer long after its production. By accelerating improvement loops, shortening development cycles, and deploying high-capacity software quickly, we can make cars safer, faster. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Zenseact AB
(org.nr 559228-9358), https://zenseact.com/
Lindholmspiren 2 8TR (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9391312