Software Developer

Assignment Description:
Two software developers are sought to support the development and management of embedded system and software descriptions within an internal Product Data Management (PDM) or Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) system.
The goal is to strengthen and expand internal capacity to act as super users and first-line support for describing embedded products in the system.
We are looking for individuals with a strong background in embedded systems and software development, preferably within the automotive sector. It is essential that candidates have firsthand experience in developing embedded solutions, allowing them to understand the users' challenges when registering and managing embedded system and software items in the PDM/PLM platform. Ideally, candidates may come from backgrounds as embedded software developers who have transitioned into mentorship or support roles, or from roles as technical writers or IT business analysts with experience in embedded development.
Requirements:
Practical experience in developing embedded hardware and software
Knowledge in:
Product Data Management (PDM) and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) systems
Electrical systems and/or embedded vehicle systems
Current Situation:
Today's support for embedded system and software product descriptions is fragmented, with multiple channels for assistance and reporting issues.
Target Situation:
The aim is to establish a structured, centralized support function-a "one-stop shop"-for all assistance related to embedded system and software descriptions, including issue handling.
Responsibilities:
Set up, operate, and manage the support function for embedded system and software product descriptions
Monitor and follow up on support tickets, ensuring resolutions and user satisfaction
Provide guidance, solutions, and answers to user inquiries
Deliverables:
Fully functional support structure
Ticketing system management
Ongoing user support and follow-up to resolve issues effectively
Qualifications:
Master of Science degree preferred (other educational levels accepted with proven relevant experience)
Familiarity with Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe)
Strong leadership and coordination skills
Language Skills:
Professional proficiency in English (Swedish is considered an advantage)
Assignment Details:
Start Date: As soon as possible
End Date: April 30, 2027
Workload: 100% onsite in Södertälje, Sweden
Additional Information:
Please disregard previous payment terms; the updated terms are 90+5 days. A fast payment option (within 3-5 days post-approval) is available for most contracts without additional requirements.
Note:
Assignments may be closed before the application deadline. Early applications are highly recommended.
