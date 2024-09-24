Software Developer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
As an Android Application Developer, you will be doing software development for the infotainment system. You will collaborate with partners like Google, UX designers and other development teams to define a coherent end-to-end solution. You will take part in the entire software development lifecycle, including design, architecture, documentation, development, verification and validation. You will stay up to date with the latest industry trends and best practices to ensure our solutions remain at the forefront of technology.
Knowledge and experience
We are looking for someone with a M.Sc in Software Engineering or at least 5 years of relevant experience. You have hands-on experience of Android application development (Java/Kotlin), along with experience in AOSP and the AOSP build system. You are familiar with modern app architectural patterns (MVP, MVVM, clean architecture) as well as having good knowledge of Android testing frameworks (Junit, Espresso, Mockito) and Python scripting. You must also have expertise in version control tools such as Git.
Furthermore, it is meritorious if you have previous experience in Automotive infotainment projects. Also, there is a big advantage if you have a Swedish B driver's license. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "73703-42856180". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Craig Schlebusch 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8917806