Software Developer
2024-02-15
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
You will be part of the PIE One Team and we are working with one of the most exciting digital products right now, i.e. enabling software upgrade of cars. Anywhere. Anytime.
Today there are four teams working on the same product, situated in Gothenburg. We believe in the power of WE and co-creation and do most of our work in our Torslanda team place but there is also a possibility to balance on-site work with work from home 2 day a week.
It is not a coincidence that we say Volvo for Life. We make sure we have a warm and inclusive team culture mixed with personal development and many of us stay in the company for a long time either taking on larger responsibility in a product or expand into the department or elsewhere in the company.
What you'll do
In the PIE One Team you will be part of an agile environment where you as a developer are empowered to bring requirements all the way from the reviewing stage to production ready functionality, while also working with code reviews and setting up plans for how to architect our code to have top notch quality and allow for quick changes.
What you'll bring
We believe that you are fully fluid in both backend and frontend development with a background in Java and enjoy solving complex technical problems. You know how to build scalable and well performing solutions. You have experience working with relational/non-relational databases, UX/UI and with CI/CD pipelines. You also know your way around Kubernetes, Azure Cloud Services and Angular. You understand what it means to work with agile team principles.
It is also beneficial if you have some experience with direct client management, like taking requirements and have a solid passion for the user needs and user journey.
You are a curious and open-minded person who are continuously striving to develop your skillsets. You are willing to develop a T-shaped profile by expanding your knowledge into one or more other specializations. You are also self-motivated and are willing to network with stakeholder for technical elicitation.
A senior Java developer, backend and frontend capability.
We recognize experience in Volvo Cars systems, specifically PIE as crucial for this position.
