Software Developer - Tietoevry in Karlstad!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Karlstad Visa alla datajobb i Karlstad
2024-10-02
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Karlstad
, Kristinehamn
, Säffle
, Nacka
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
Tietoevry believe in curious minds and courageous professionals, who want to make an impact for a better and smarter society. They offer a meaningful job where you truly have the opportunity to grow. Apply today - we use ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Tietoevry is one of the leading companies in the technology of mobile communication worldwide. They combine business design with software engineering to bring digital business to life. As a software developer, you will work on product development in embedded systems and the latest 5G telecom technology at their modern office in central Karlstad.
In the role as a software developer, you'll work on software development projects for 5G technology, collaborating closely with colleagues in Agile Scrum teams. You will mainly be programming in C/C++ and your role involves improving and developing solutions, with a focus on analysis, implementation, and testing. The code is hardware-adjacent but with a clear abstraction layer, keeping it software-oriented. You'll collaborate with other developers, architects, and system managers to complete team assignments.
You are offered
• A flexible workplace with a lot of freedom
• Being part of developing the future of mobile networks together with colleagues who support and assist you in your development
• Colleagues who enjoy each other's company and often have lunches and after-work events together
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A degree in Computer science, at Bachelor or Master level. A degree in Electrical Engineering, Applied Physics including programming is also suitable education for this position
• Previous experience in working with system development
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written as it 's used in daily work
We will place great emphasis on your personal qualities. We believe that you are analytically minded and have a methodical approach to problem-solving. Since you will be working in a team, your collaboration skills and social attributes are highly important. You are a proactive and positive individual with a strong technical interest and curiosity about new technologies, as well as a strong desire to learn!
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Do you want to know more about Tietoevry? Press HERE! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15106570". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8932775