Software Developer - Integrations @ Group IT
2025-04-07
At HMS Industrial Networks, we value the tremendous contributions of our employees, and we recognize that it is our people that make HMS successful. We work hard to maintain our vibrant, innovative, and welcoming culture, and we strive to support our staff as they grow and develop both personally and professionally.
We are currently seeking a Software Developer to join our Group IT team. We believe in fostering an inclusive and empowering workplace where every team member feels valued and supported. If you're looking for an opportunity to contribute your skills while growing professionally, we'd love to hear from you!
ABOUT THE ROLE
Are you an ambitious developer looking to take the next step in your career? As a Software Developer within Group IT, you'll play a key role in designing and developing solutions that make a real impact across our organization.
You'll work in a collaborative, agile environment with modern technologies and the freedom to take ownership of your work. While we're a small, tight-knit team and always support each other, we value independent thinkers who are comfortable driving their own tasks forward.
Your Key Responsibilities
• Application Development and Enhancement. Develop and continuously improve software applications and frameworks.
• Solution Implementation and Optimization. Implement secure, scalable, and cost-efficient solutions aligned with best practices.
• Technical Support and Ownership. Maintain and support applications while bringing technical insight to the table.
You'll collaborate with product owners and technical leads, while independently managing your tasks and contributing ideas that shape how we build software.
Hybrid Work Model: This role is based at our HQ in Halmstad, with the flexibility to work remotely approximately 50% of the time.
ABOUT YOU
We're looking for someone who's eager to take initiative, enjoys solving problems, and is confident working both independently and collaboratively. You have a few years of hands-on experience and are ready to take more ownership in your next role.
What You Bring:
Strong communication and teamwork skills.
A proactive mindset and a willingness to take responsibility.
Fluency in Swedish and English (written and spoken).
Experience working in agile development environments.
A couple of years of experience (typically 2-4 years) in software development, with knowledge in:
• .NET
• MS Azure tech stack (e.g., Azure Functions, Logic Apps, Azure Storage)
• YAML and T-SQL
• SQL-related programming and relational databases
Nice to Have:
• Experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform.
• Familiarity with DevOps tools (e.g., ADO Pipelines, CI/CD).
• Relevant Microsoft Azure certifications.
ABOUT US
At HMS, we believe that connecting matters in everything from making machines talk to engaging with our customers. Our state-of-the-art technology provides a fast and easy way to network millions of industrial devices all over the world. From factory automation to connected buildings, remote solutions, and future technologies, we provide innovative solutions that save you time and money creating a more productive and sustainable world. HMS stands for Hardware Meets Software TM.
HMS is a truly international company, and we like to think that we share a common culture. Heart, Mind and Soul is a summary of how we do things (makes for a pretty good abbreviation too).
Welcome to HMS, this is HMS!
ABOUT THE APPLICATION
HMS is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Join us in pushing the boundaries of technology and making a significant impact in the industry. Apply today and be part of a team that values your unique perspective and expertise!
The selection process will be conducted ongoing, so do not wait to submit your application.
If you want to know more about the role, please contact Product Owner Lisa Rosén liro@hms.se
, if you want to know more about the recruitment process, please contact responsible HR.
