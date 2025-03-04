Software Designer - Marine & Ports
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions. That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
ABB Marine & Ports supplies world-leading technologies that are driving the evolution of sustainable shipping. Electrical propulsion, data-driven decision support and integrated solutions for ship and shore from ABB are paving the way to a zero-emission marine industry, providing greater efficiency and reliability to shipowners, and preparing vessels to meet the demands of tomorrow. Our automation and electrical solutions are making port and terminal operations safer, greener and more productive. ABB Marine & Ports operates in 26 countries and has 2,000 employees. www.abb.com/marine
In this role, you will develop software for automatic crane systems and have the possibility to learn product development.
You will create and modify the standard designs of equipment, systems, or installations, including standard specifications for manufacturing, fabrication or construction for assignments classified as low to medium complexity by applying standard design concepts.
Your responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain PLC software solutions for crane automation systems.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of software components.
Optimize code for performance, reliability, and safety.
Analyze system specifications and hardware schematics to ensure alignment with project requirements.
Identify potential issues and propose improvements to enhance system functionality.
Conduct thorough testing and validation of PLC code to verify correctness and adherence to standards.
Debug and troubleshoot any issues during the testing phase.
Communicate progress and potential delays to stakeholders.
Qualifications for the role
You hold an engineering degree in computer science or an equivalent field.
You have practical experience in Codesys and/or C programming. Your proficiency in these languages enables you to develop efficient and reliable PLC software.
Your skills extend to algorithm development. You can design and optimize algorithms to enhance system performance and responsiveness.
Being self-organized and structured is essential for success in this role. You excel at managing tasks, meeting deadlines, and maintaining clear documentation.
Your familiarity with ABB PLC Development Tools positions you well for this position. Additionally, your understanding of ABB automatic crane functionality gives you an edge.
Previous experience in product development is considered a merit. Your insights into the product lifecycle and iterative development processes contribute to successful outcomes.
You are proficient in both English and Swedish at a professional level.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Mihai Nicolaescu, +46 72 461 21 82, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Jan Onsten, +46 70 532 22 58; Leaders: Leif Öhrberg, +46 72 464 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 70 644 02 85. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated).
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
