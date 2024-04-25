Software Consultant
Boundless payroll Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-04-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Boundless payroll Sweden AB i Stockholm
Main work responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Develop software by writing and reviewing code
Support in maintaining the Company's development infrastructure
Conduct automated testing
Perform duties while using strong written and verbal communication skills
The ideal candidate for this job will have most of the following:
Ideally at least 2 years professional experience.
Some professional functional programming experience.
Either a very strong distributed systems background or a healthy amount of full-stack exposure (i.e. experience integrating front and backends directly).
Experience collaborating with Product Managers and UX/UI Designers to build products that solve customer needs
Nice to haves
Experience with the other parts of our stack (Event-streaming tools, Kube, AWS, Databases).
Relevant domain experience in payments or core banking systems.
Experience working with small teams, ideally in fast-paced start-up environments. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-05
E-post: justyna@boundlesshq.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boundless payroll Sweden AB
(org.nr 559328-2006)
Sankt Eriksgatan 63 B 5TR (visa karta
)
112 34 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8637100