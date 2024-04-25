Software Consultant

Boundless payroll Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-04-25


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Boundless payroll Sweden AB i Stockholm

Main work responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Develop software by writing and reviewing code
Support in maintaining the Company's development infrastructure
Conduct automated testing
Perform duties while using strong written and verbal communication skills

The ideal candidate for this job will have most of the following:
Ideally at least 2 years professional experience.
Some professional functional programming experience.
Either a very strong distributed systems background or a healthy amount of full-stack exposure (i.e. experience integrating front and backends directly).
Experience collaborating with Product Managers and UX/UI Designers to build products that solve customer needs

Nice to haves
Experience with the other parts of our stack (Event-streaming tools, Kube, AWS, Databases).
Relevant domain experience in payments or core banking systems.
Experience working with small teams, ideally in fast-paced start-up environments.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-05
E-post: justyna@boundlesshq.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Boundless payroll Sweden AB (org.nr 559328-2006)
Sankt Eriksgatan 63 B 5TR (visa karta)
112 34  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
8637100

Prenumerera på jobb från Boundless payroll Sweden AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Boundless payroll Sweden AB: