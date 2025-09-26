Software Architect to Autoliv
Mpya Sci & Tech AB / Datajobb / Vårgårda Visa alla datajobb i Vårgårda
2025-09-26
, Herrljunga
, Ale
, Alingsås
, Vara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mpya Sci & Tech AB i Vårgårda
, Alingsås
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to save lives through innovation? Autolivs vision is a world where no one is seriously injured or killed as a result of a traffic accident. Every day we strive for this conviction by creating innovative products of superior quality and every life saved through our products is quality of life that is added to the individual, their loved ones and society as a whole. Autoliv innovate to lead the development of vehicle safety for tomorrow's way of traveling - autonomous driving, electrification and ride-sharing.
Software Architect to Autoliv
Do you want to save lives? At Autoliv, we believe that no one should have to be seriously injured or lose their life in a traffic accident. Every day we strive for this conviction by developing and manufacturing innovative products of superior quality. Because when people can feel safe while they are traveling, they can also live life to the fullest. We believe in cooperation and therefore we work closely with our customers and suppliers. Our teams are cross functional and work in a global context.
We are expanding our team at the Global Innovation Center in Vårgårda and are looking for an engineer with a focus on embedded devices.
About the role
As a Software Architect, you will be responsible for designing and defining the embedded software product architecture for safety-critical automotive applications. You will ensure the architecture meets both product quality requirements and the structure of the V-model development process.
In this role, you will work closely with system engineers, ECU teams, and software platform teams, while collaborating with international colleagues across a global organization. You will support the entire product lifecycle - from specification analysis to architecture design, through development, testing, and implementation. Your main responsibilities include:
• Design and document software architecture in line with product requirements and development methodology.
• Analyze, interpret, and review technical specifications.
• Support development and test teams throughout the product lifecycle.
• Ensure correct implementation of the architecture in software components.
• Communicate architectural choices and technical guidelines to internal teams and external suppliers.
• Review and challenge technical solutions proposed by software developers.
• Conduct reviews of development artefacts to ensure quality and compliance with architectural principles.
•
•
About you:
We are looking for a structured and solutions-oriented engineer with strong leadership and communication skills. You thrive in cross-functional and international environments and enjoy tackling complex technical challenges. In your work, you are collaborative and diplomatic, efficient in problem-solving and decision-making, and reliable when it comes to meeting deadlines. You are self-driven and proactive, with a strong motivation to improve methods and processes, while also being flexible and adaptable to shifting priorities and technical changes. As a strong communicator, you can present complex topics in a clear and accessible way.
Relevant Experience
• Minimum 5 years' experience in software architecture definition.
• Strong knowledge of embedded systems product design.
• Proficiency in design standards such as SysML and UML.
• Experience in functional specification analysis and review.
• Familiarity with architecture tools (Enterprise Architect is a plus).
• Ability to design clear and effective architecture that supports the needs of both development and test teams.
• Experience from the automotive industry.
• Experience with Classic AUTOSAR.
• Background in safety-critical systems and ISO 26262.
• Excellent command of English, both spoken and written (Swedish is a plus).
Your application
In this recruitment process Autoliv collaborates with Mpya Sci & Tech. For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Talent Advisor Rebecca Reuterberg at +46 72 366 49 44 or Talent Advisor Marcus Hultberg on 072-366 49 43 or marcus.hultberg@mpyascitech.com
. We work with ongoing selection so don 't hesitate to apply via www.mpyascitech.com
as the position may be filled before last day of application. Curious about Autoliv and want to know more about the position? You are welcome to contact us!
Your application
In this recruitment process Autoliv collaborates with Mpya Sci & Tech. For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Talent Advisor Rebecca Reuterberg at +46 72 366 49 44, rebecca.reuterberg@mpyaschitech.com
or Talent Advisor Marcus Hultberg at +46 72 366 49 43, marcus.hultberg@mpyascitech.com
. We work with ongoing selection so don 't hesitate to apply via www.mpyascitech.com
as the position may be filled before last day of application. Curious about Autoliv and want to know more about the position? Welcome to contact us!
About us
Being the world's leading automotive safety supplier requires brave decisions, innovation, a focus on technology and customers - and people with a passion for saving lives.
Autoliv's vision of Saving More Lives guides our daily work. Life can change in a fraction of a second - and we have developed automotive safety systems with that moment in mind for over six decades. Each year, our products save more than 30,000 lives, and they must operate perfectly in milliseconds.
We have 65,000 employees in 27 countries. Our mission is to provide world-class life-saving solutions for mobility and society. We develop, manufacture, and sell safety systems for automotive such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and pedestrian protection systems for today and tomorrow's vehicles.
In Sweden, we host the company's Global Innovation Center, located in Vårgårda.
Our focus is on developing new and existing products, both in core areas like airbags and seatbelts and in the Mobility Safety Solutions area. We work in cross-functional teams and in close cooperation with Research. We also have unique testing and prototype facilities.
Read more about Autoliv at www.autoliv.com Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mpya Sci & Tech AB
(org.nr 559210-7204) Arbetsplats
Mpya Sci & Tech Jobbnummer
9527788