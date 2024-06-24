Software Architect
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-06-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
System & Software Design- let's introduce ourselves
Our department consist of around 120 people that are responsible for the Active safety platform for enabling driver assistance and collision avoidance functions. We are also responsible for making Autonomous Drive become reality for the customer. To make this happen we are working closely with different stakeholders, function design, software developers and sensor teams developing state-of-the-art LiDARs, ultrasonic sensors as well as cameras and radars.
Within our team we have several core areas as System design, software architecture and software Integration & verification.
What you'll do
As a Software architect you are a driven, structured, and self-motivated team player who will be part of our agile development team. With extensive expertise in software architecture and design, you will contribute to developing the next generation of premium Volvo Cars. You will join a group of around 25 engineers and collaborate with other architects, lead developers, product owners, project managers, and both internal and external stakeholders.
Your primary focus will be designing and developing a flexible software architecture for our next-generation Active Safety and Autonomous Drive systems. You will work closely with various teams and stakeholders to ensure the entire software chain, from design to the release of quality-assured software to customers, is secure and efficient.
What You'll Bring
To excel in this role, the ideal candidate should possess a structured way of working and a passion for sharing knowledge and information with others. They should be driven, self-motivated, and highly organized, demonstrating a methodical approach to their tasks. Being a team player is essential, as collaboration and effective communication with colleagues are key components of success.
Education and Skills:
* At least Master of Science within electronics, mechatronics, software or similar
* More than 10 years of experience with SW design work
* Very good skills in English both written and spoken
* Worked in Agile development.
* Driver's license "B", valid in EU is meritorious.
* Experience from Software architecture design in complex embedded systems
* Real time fault tolerant software design
* Solid coding experience in C/C++ and Python
It's meritorious to have knowledge in:
* Ethernet, TCP/IP, CAN
* Linux
* Autosar
* Git, Gerrit, Jenkins
* Machine learning, neural network and computer vision
Where You'll do it
Located in Gothenburg, SE. we operate an Office First policy.
Want to know more? We hope so
We 'd love to receive your application, if you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the Hiring Manager Fredrik Höök at fredrik.hook@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Linnéa Jansson at linnea.jansson@volvocars.com
.
Please note that applications by email will not be accepted. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "71942-42623294". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Linnéa Jansson 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8766560