Software Architect
Telescope Services AB / Datajobb / Lund
2023-09-21
, Stockholm
Telescope Services AB har sedan 1999 jobbat med att rekrytera de främsta mjukvaruspecialisterna från hela världen. Vårt huvudkontor ligger i Lund, med rekryteringsnoder i mer än tio länder, och vi är idag ca 100 medarbetare på plats här i Sverige.
We apply an agile approach and work with continuous improvements. We expect a Linux Software Connectivity Architect to have a good ability in working in teams, is proactive, self-propelled, shares experiences, and takes responsibility. Scrum teams possess skills in C++ development, software architecture, subsystems verification and works with requirements. A team member is expected to take on all kinds of tasks from the backlog, but each of the teams has deeper knowledge and interest in one of the competence domains. In this mission, we request a consultant with deep knowledge in C++.
Requirements:
10 years in embedded software development
5 years in software architecture
C++ / C++17
Yocto
Embedded Linux
Security
Master's degree in electronics/computer engineering or equivalent education
Well-spoken and written English
Good to have:
Experience of working in agile teams
Automotive or Telecommunications
Communication protocols e.g. MQTT
Service Oriented Architecture
Adaptive Autosar
SOME/IP
Knowledge in the wireless connectivity domain
Please send Your CV to jobs@telescopeservices.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-20
