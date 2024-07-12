Software Architect
Telescope Services AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-07-12
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Telescope Services AB i Lund
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Telescope Services har som konsultbolag sedan början av 2000-talet anställt och flyttat ingenjörer och specialister från hela världen till Sverige. Idag har vi circa 150 stycken utländska ingenjörer på konsultuppdrag hos flertalet av våra olika klienter. Vårt huvudkontor är placerat i Lund, men vi har rekryteringskontor i över 10 olika länder.
Job Description
Requirements and responsibilities:
As a software architect, you will be part of a team that is responsible for the overall architecture of the nodes' software and its functionalities. This means to take part of analyzing incoming requirements, plan for the impact on the software and tools and to be in control of the implementation designs of various development teams. It is also expected that this team is able to step in and handle various quality issues that are more complex and require high attention. To manage this successfully you need to be working cross-functionally with your team-colleagues and other teams.
Who are you?
We want to work with you who have a keen interest in modern computing technologies and want to work in an evolving industry. You like solving problems together with others. You are communicative, collaborative, and comfortable with working within a challenging environment. You enjoy being part of a team where you take own initiatives and take pride in your own and the team's deliveries.
You and your skills
Mandatory requirements
• Very solid experience of embedded software development
• Great understanding of Autosar Basic Software configuration and tools
• Good understanding of application development on an Autosar platform
• Have a clear idea of what quality managed software means
• Great C programming skills
• Fluent in spoken and written English
• Great knowledge within fault tracing, application development, basic software configuration and HI tool chain
• Skilled with the use of Lauterbach/Trace32
Good to have
• You are an excellent networker and surely cross-functional with great communication skills
• You are result-oriented, with a high level of engagement and a strong enthusiasm
• You have been working successfully in an agile or lean environment
• Scripting knowledge, eg Python, bash and make
• Your "think-outside-of-the-box-attitude" is valued by your co-workers
• You have fun teaching and explaining complex correlations
Please send Your CV to jobs@telescopeservices.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-10
E-post: jobs@telescopeservices.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "TSS-SWA-240712". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telescope Services AB
(org.nr 556807-2820), https://telescopeservices.se/
Scheelevägen 16 (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Jobbnummer
8799656