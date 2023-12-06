Site Reliability Technician
2023-12-06
Large company with great ambitions and close relations
efficy is a leading European Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution that provides businesses of all sizes with complete, flexible, customisable, and scalable software to enable their growth. efficy's platform includes products for marketing automation, sales, project management, customer service and customer nurturing. Currently, more than 300,000 users from 63 countries use efficy's tool.
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brussels, efficy's more than 500 employees work in local offices in Belgium, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hong Kong or remotely.
Our mission is to contribute to the success of every company by helping them transform customer data into customer insight while simplifying the work of their employees.
In efficy, two days are rarely the same, and things are changing rapidly. So, fasten your seat belt, and join us on the journey.
A unique work experience & company culture
We really want our employees to thrive in their daily life, and therefore you can expect challenges, online music quizzes, onsite ping-pong tournaments, and lots of more. Communication is informal, and your colleagues are only a short call away.
Summary
Join our Service Operations Center (SOC) team, taking charge of platform reliability. You will oversee the Incident process and collaborate closely with R&D and distributed development teams, handling incidents, troubleshooting, analysis, and follow-ups.
Your primary focus will be on ensuring "service reliability from a customer's perspective," acting as a crucial link between R&D and other departments, essentially serving as the development organisation's frontline support.
Your Mission:
We're expanding our development team with a dedicated unit focused on establishing efficient processes for managing cross-team Service Reliability and Operations. This includes incident management, technical operations, administration, and documentation across teams, essentially acting as the primary contact for all company departments.
Responsibilities
•
Incident Management: Assume the role of Incident Commander (IC) during confirmed incidents, orchestrating work and supporting response teams.
•
Post-Incident Analysis: Conduct thorough postmortems, identifying risks, and proactively implementing preventative measures.
•
Engagement and Liaison: Act as the primary point of contact for other company departments, addressing inquiries and managing feedback.
•
Technical Support: Assist in initial troubleshooting for escalated issues, collaborating with R&D to resolve technical challenges.
Your Profile
We're seeking an individual who embodies a solutions-oriented mindset, adept at balancing commercial interests with technical requirements. Your ability to bridge the gap between stakeholders and the technical team is crucial.
Qualifications
•
Education/Experience: Bachelor's degree in a technical field or equivalent work experience.
•
Mindset: Solution-driven and composed, maintaining a customer-centric focus while navigating complex issues.
•
Organization: Structured and adaptable, capable of managing multiple tasks concurrently and adjusting priorities in an agile environment.
•
Communication: Diplomatic and skilled at simplifying complex concepts for various audiences.
•
Language: Proficient in English (proficiency in Swedish is advantageous).
•
Technical Proficiency: Familiarity with Agile methodologies, distributed software, cloud hosting (preferably AWS), DevOps philosophy, programming/scripting, web applications (SaaS and APIs), databases, and cloud service limitations
Bonus points for
• Experience with IT security
• Digital marketing platforms in email, mobile, web or other spaces
• Web analytics or BI tools
Position type
One-year contract with possibility of renewal (probation 6 months)
Hybrid system (2-3 days per week)
You can be based in Malmö, Stockholm.
We will offer you:
• A competitive salary package with a bonus system and a referral program
• A stable and growing company with an entrepreneurial mindset where we will listen to your ideas and support you to make it happens
• High flexibility and hybrid work is part of our DNA
• State of the art offices with our unique co-living-co-working concept where team work is the norm
• International growing opportunities and internal mobility
• Events: team lunches, afterworks, sport, trips
• Learning opportunities: languages, tech, product
Are you interested? Do you have any questions?
Please reach out your recruiter: Véronique Tshoz : veronique.tshoz@efficy.com
Find out more jobs at https://jobs.efficy.com
(https://jobs.efficy.com/)
efficy is a people-first employer. We offer equal opportunities to all our candidates. We pride ourselves on the diversity of our people. We welcome you, and everything that makes you-well, you. That includes your gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, or disability status. So, if you're interested in joining us, please feel free to apply. We can't wait to meet you!
Disclaimer
efficy is not accepting unsolicited assistance from search firms for this employment opportunity. Please, no phone calls or emails. All resumes submitted by search firms to any employee at efficy via-email, the Internet or in any form and/or method without a valid written search agreement in place for this position will be deemed the sole property of efficy. No fee will be paid in the event the candidate is hired by efficy as a result of an unsolicited referral or through other means. Ersättning
