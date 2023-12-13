Site Reliability Engineer
2023-12-13
If you're looking to make the best co-op games in the world, you've come to the right place. We're proud to have some of the best game makers and collaborators in the industry under our four walls. What's more, we're a fun bunch of game developers, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together. Our games are not for everyone. Are they for you?
We are now looking for a Site Reliability Engineer!
About the job
As a Site Reliability Engineer for our backend team, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the reliability, scalability, and security of our systems and applications. We operate in a dynamic and fast-paced environment, where self-leadership and ownership of your domain are paramount. This role is ideal for an individual who thrives on autonomy, excels in problem-solving, and is passionate about driving efficiency through automation.
Your responsibilities
•
Infrastructure as Code (IaC): Utilize Terraform to define and manage infrastructure as code, ensuring consistency and repeatability across environments.
•
Cloud Platform Management: Collaborate with the team to manage and optimize our Azure cloud infrastructure including SQL databases, leveraging Azure services for maximum efficiency and reliability.
•
Container Orchestration: Take ownership of our Kubernetes clusters, ensuring smooth deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications
•
Build Pipelines: Design and implement robust build pipelines using Azure DevOps, automating the continuous integration and delivery processes.
Secondary responsibilities:
Platform and service observability: Improve and maintain our monitoring and alerting capabilities, ensuring timely detection and response to potential issues.
Network Security: Implement and maintain network security measures to safeguard our infrastructure and data, staying current on industry best practices.
Requirements:
• Proven experience with Terraform for infrastructure automation.
• Strong background in managing and optimizing Azure cloud environments.
• Expertise in Kubernetes for container orchestration.
• Previous experience in live service environments, demonstrating the ability to handle and resolve incidents efficiently.
• Proficient in building and managing CI/CD pipelines using Azure DevOps.
• In-depth knowledge of network security principles and best practice
• Not required but beneficial if you have a background in C# or other object oriented programming
Our tech stack
• NET/C#, Docker, Kubernetes/AKS, Istio, Azure, SQL Server, CosmosDB, Redis, Grafana
How to apply
If you think that this position matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your CV in English as soon as possible. We interview candidates continuously and hire when we find a good fit.
Practical information
The studio is located in Stockholm and the position is full-time defined as 40 hours per week. The position is a long term position with 6 months initial trial employment. Remote working can be considered for the right candidate after the 6 month probation period.
If you think you have what it takes to succeed, we would love to hear from you
What we offer
Arrowhead Game Studios is a growing team of about 100+ people, best known for our co-op titles. Despite our size, we remain a friendly and down to earth bunch, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together.
Located in our newly built, custom-tailored offices on the Hammarby Kaj waterfront, we enjoy everything Stockholm has to offer. A thriving game dev scene, along with all types of activities are immediately available on our doorstep.
Our talented developers are crucial to our success, therefore we put a lot of emphasis in creating and maintaining a prosperous culture. We're committed to open and transparent communication. Your ideas are welcomed, valued, appreciated - the ceiling for creative discussions is high.
