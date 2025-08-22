Site Project Engineer
The Site Project Engineer will play a crucial role in supporting the successful execution of the Stegra Hydrogen to Green Steel Project by overseeing the day-to-day administrative operations of the CSU (Commissioning and Start-Up) Site Team. This individual will be responsible for personnel management, logistics coordination, administrative reporting, and maintaining efficient communication channels between site personnel, Brunel and site management. The ability to support the technical team with interface documentation is critical. This role is viewed as an extension of the Brunel Europe Operations team and serves as the critical interface between site personnel, the Operations Team, and the ICE Management team.
Key Responsibilities
1. Technical Document support
Maintain and update document control systems and procedures for tracking and managing project documentation.
Track documentation review and approval workflows to meet project deadlines
2. Team and Personnel Management
Oversee the daily activities and requirements of the CSU Site Team personnel from an administrative and reporting perspective.
Serve as the primary administrative point of contact for CSU team members, ensuring the timely resolution of operational queries and issues.
Track and manage the mobilisation of personnel to site from home country locations, ensuring approval and compliance with site-specific requirements, liaising with the site and Brunel operational teams to ensure smooth and timely mobilisation.
Facilitate the onboarding process for new team members including application for email access, ordering of IT Equipment, Ordering of PPE, organising site & safety inductions, site orientation, organising ID06/Visitor passes, provision of company protocols, processes and policies.
3. Administrative Support
Maintain accurate and up-to-date records of timekeeping, attendance, and reporting for all CSU personnel.
Prepare and manage the approval process for monthly timesheets, ensuring accuracy and timely submission for payroll processing.
Handle travel requests and bookings, including flights, transport, and accommodations, ensuring cost-effectiveness and adherence to company travel policies.
Liaise with the Brunel Operations team to provide required travel requests (TAF's) for action by the Logistics team.
File approved travel requests for traceability (soft and hard filing)
Organise and maintain site email communication systems, ensuring structured and clear dissemination of information.
Manage Site Roster ensuring that leave rotations fit Commissioning Schedules, ensuring maximum coverage on site.
4. Procurement and Resource Management
Coordinate the ordering and distribution of IT equipment (laptops, phones, etc.) and ensure it is fully functional for all site personnel.
Manage Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) ordering / procurement and distribution (obtain personnel sizing information), maintain stock levels as required.
Organise hire cars and manage vehicle logistics, including issuing and monitoring fuel cards, vehicle log books, hire car register of drivers / passengers for site personnel.
Liaise with suppliers and vendors and Brunel Logistics teawith respect to hire cars, accommodation, transport, meet and greet services, to ensure efficient and cost effective provision of services.
5. Accommodation and Logistics Coordination
Source and evaluate accommodation options for site personnel.
Identify, review, and assess accommodation options for site personnel, ensuring alignment with project requirements and budget.
Develop and maintain a minimum standard inventory for apartment facilities to ensure that landlords / agents are aware of the requirements.
Establish and maintain relationships with landlords and agents to facilitate smooth property rentals and resolve issues promptly.
Facilitate the handover of apartment keys, and to ensure that incoming personnel can have access to apartments upon arrival and are made aware of the operation of all apartment amenities.
Organise meet-and-greet services for incoming personnel, ensuring a seamless transition upon arrival at the project site.
Monitor the condition and usability of accommodation, hire cars, and other logistics-related resources.
6. Communication and Liaison
Interface with site management and other key stakeholders to ensure alignment between administrative support and project objectives.
Act as the point of contact between site personnel, ICE management, Brunel Operations and external parties (landlords, travel agents, suppliers, etc.).
Prepare and distribute regular status reports to management regarding site administration activities, all items relative to personnel, and also with respect to travel and logistics.
Proactively identify potential issues and develop solutions to minimise disruption to the project.
7. Compliance and Organisation
Ensure compliance with company policies and procedures in all site administrative activities.
Maintain an organised and efficient documentation system, both digital and physical, for easy retrieval and audit purposes.
Build and maintain an up-to-date index of documentation systems for reference and handover purposes as required.
Monitor and manage site-related budgets, ensuring administrative expenses are controlled and justified. Så ansöker du
