Site Manager to Jönköping!
2025-09-08
About the role as Site Manager: As Site Manager in Jönköping, you will be responsible for managing one of our biggest terminals, along with its fleet, last mile delivery and crossdocking operations during the night for SE to ensure outstanding but cost-efficient service and customer experience. As a leader you empower our employees to effectively carry out their duties, to take responsibility for our business, and develop in their roles. You will also ensure that the site works for high customer satisfaction and good delivery quality. In this role you will be reporting to the Regional Manager - West and work closely with the other Site Managers in the region.
You will, among other things:
Develop the site by initiating and implementing tactical and strategic activities and improvement work that aligns with Instabee's long-term strategies and goals.
Lead, coach and follow up with your employees in their respective assignments.
Managing sorting and last mile delivery operations at the terminal to ensure we meet delivery deadlines and without errors.
Analyze and identify cost drivers and be responsible for achieving a cost-effective business.
Managing the scheduling of staff to ensure cost efficiency and staff motivation, as well as being in accordance with labor laws.
Ensuring the safety of our employees and providing a good work environment.
Being responsible for the recruitment, retention, and development of staff, including performance reviews.
Responsible for the site's budget and KPIs.
Who you are: We are looking for an operations leader with experience in managing a team, looking to grow in their career. You are a responsible team-player with the ability to combine high ambitions with a prestigeless approach. In order to be successful in this role you will need to be comfortable with, and enjoy, an environment characterized by fast pace, rapid changes and growth. We also see that you have:
Minimum 2-3 years of proven experience as a successful leader in a similar role, preferably from a growing and/or production-oriented business.
A strategic perspective and ability to come up with creative solutions to challenges.
You are a role model and have an understanding of how to create and maintain a successful culture and strong, healthy teams.
"Can do"-attitude and mindset with the ability to influence the people around you to act accordingly
Experienced in handling staff issues, taking care of teams, and developing staff skills.
Communicative and cooperative, used to maintaining prosperous relationships with several stakeholders, both internal and external
Union negotiation expertise and experience in occupational health and safety is a plus as you will have a lot of contact and co-operation with the local union.
Fluent in both Swedish and English
