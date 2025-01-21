Site Manager
Reporting to the Project Manager, the key individual will be articulate with proven leadership attributes.
• Managing sub-contractors and direct personnel
• Plan and Monitoring work schedules
• Arranging and attending site meetings
• Making sure the project is running in accordance with the programme and on budget
• Ensuring an efficient construction site
• Delivering projects with the highest quality
• Represent the interests of both the company and the client in coordination with the Senior Management team
• Adhere to relevant quality standards
• Provide safety leadership while working with the Health & Safety Department to ensure safe construction at all times.
• 3rd level construction/engineering degree and/or a trade background
• 5 years+ experience in a similar site-based role
• Experience working on large scale construction projects/ hyperscale data centres would be an advantage
