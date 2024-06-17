Simulation Engineer Vehicle Efficiency
Alten Sverige AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-06-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alten Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige
ALTEN CAE is expanding, and we are now looking for an experienced simulation engineer to work with simulations related to energy consumption, electric range, and performance for electrified vehicles.
In the role you will work with either complete vehicle simulations, or sub systems, in commercial tools and/or scripting/programming. The purpose is to do virtual simulations to optimize tomorrow's vehicles with respect to e.g. electric range, comfort, performance, environmental footprints etc. Depending on your background and interest, the role can also be more focused on software development of simulation tools.
Personal qualities that we value are the ability to act professionally as a consultant and to understand the client's goals and values. We are looking for someone who is positive, outgoing and driven, able to create and maintain long-lasting relationships with our customers, thrilled by problem solving, and able to use creativity and hard work to find new solutions. And of course, we want someone who is genuinely interested in technology!
WE THINK THAT YOU HAVE THE FOLLOWING EXPERIENCE:
Three years or more of work experience within the automotive sector
Experienced from working with
MATLAB/SIMULINK
MSc., or PhD within mechanical, mechatronics, automotive, engineering mathematics or similar.
Good communication skills in English
WE FIND IT MERITING IF YOU HAVE:
Knowledge of vehicle energy consumption and performance (effects of drivetrain, aerodynamics, topography, etc.)
Experience from software development
Experience from working with SIL and HIL
Familiarity with AGILE framework and GIT version control
Experience from scripting/programming in
PYTHON
What awaits you is a department consisting of skilled engineers and a great working culture. You will have several colleagues at ALTEN in the same niche as you, but also in neighbouring fields within simulation and CAE.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about.
At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
We are looking forward to your application! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
8754031