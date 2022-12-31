Simulation Engineer E-drive/Transmission
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Trollhättan Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Trollhättan
2022-12-31
, Essunga
, Vänersborg
, Lilla Edet
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB i Trollhättan
, Göteborg
, Haninge
, Södertälje
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. As a global technology leader, AVL provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in the fields of e-mobility, ADAS and autonomous driving, vehicle integration, digitalization, virtualization, Big Data, and much more.
Simulation Engineer E-drive/Transmission
• Analysis & simulation engineering within CFD and FEA in different types of transmission/E-axle/drivetrain projects (EV, AMT, AT, DCT, CVT, MT, etc.), both light and heavy-duty vehicles
* Develop new and improve existing methods and guidelines and stay up to date with most recent technology findings within the field of drivetrains and electrification.
* Problem solving on existing products with detailed root cause analysis.
* As CFD engineer, you will perform lubrication, cooling and efficiency/power loss analyses on E-axles and transmissions.
* As FEA engineer, you will perform strength and fatigue analyses on sub-systems/components in E-axles/Electric Drive Units. Also performing load and durability analysis with transmission system model simulation tool (MASTA) and analytical machine element calculations can be part of your assignments.
* Working in international project teams, cooperation with different AVL departments worldwide, in direct contact with our customers.
• MSc degree in Mechanical Engineering, Vehicle Engineering, Physics or Mathematics
* 3-5 years of experience within CFD and/or FEA with good theoretical understanding and willingness to develop knowledge in the two fields (if not already existing).
* Excellent analytical capability
* Knowledge in commercially available simulation tools for CFD, FEA and transmission system model (for example STARCCM+, PREONLAB, AVL FIRE, Abaqus, FE-safe, FEMFAT, MSC Nastran, ANSA, MASTA/KissSYS/ROMAX, MATLAB, etc.).
* Knowledge in transmissions and/or E-motor calculations/simulations including machine elements (gears, bearings, lubricants, clutches, hydraulic systems). Experience from product development of transmissions and/or E-motors is an advantage.
* Experience/knowledge from working with thermal management of E-axles is a plus.
* Well organized and enthusiastic team member that can work independently, guide your colleagues, and lead the work forward
* Excellent communication and presentation skills in English (Swedish is meritorious)
* Driving license Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "34198-41231181". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avl Mtc Motortestcenter AB
(org.nr 556548-1867), http://www.avl.com Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB Kontakt
Jan Nyberg +46 701678253 Jobbnummer
7303390