Simulation Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-04-26
Are you looking for a creative and stimulating job with enthusiastic and really skilled colleagues? Would you like to be a key player within transmission analysis? In addition, you will have the possibility to develop the future sustainable transport solutions together with us. We stand in front of challenging demands - where reducing the CO2 emissions is one of the biggest - and are now creating new products, conventional powertrains as well as electrified.
If you want to be a part of this, please join us at Volvo Group!
This is us, your new colleagues
Transmission Simulation and System Design is a group with 19 engineers, within the Driveline department, Group Trucks Technology. The Swedish organization has worldwide product platform responsibility for Heavy-Duty Powertrains, electric and conventional, and of the installation in European Volvo products. We participate in all stages of the product cycle - from advanced engineering to industrial development and maintenance.
Our group is responsible for transmission analyses within many different areas: FEA, 1D flow, 1D mechanical, CFD, as well as system layout and gear design. Within the FEA area we perform simulations to optimize durability, weight, and noise/vibration to support our HW design teams and in order to bring our customers world-class products.
At driveline you will be working at a department that in addition to hardware design also includes verification and workshop,
NVH testing including noise chamber, and software design. We work together with both the vehicle assembly plants as well as our own gearbox factories. It gives a unique opportunity to work with all aspects of the world renowned I-shift gearbox and to be part of shaping our future.
Role description
As a Simulation Engineer, you will perform strength and durability simulations of our driveline systems and components. You will be involved in the design and analysis of new concepts and technologies. You will support project leaders and design engineers in all project phases with technical solutions.
You will contribute with method and tool development in your field. It is also important for you to be in close contact with our physical verification team to correlate models.
Who are you?
To be successful in your new role we believe you have the following skills/experience:
Master of Science or higher in Mechanical Engineering with focus on Applied Mechanics or equivalent
Work experience within strength and durability, preferably in the tools Abaqus, ANSA, DesignLife, Matlab and Python
Programming competence is a strong merit
Structured and analytical, with good communication skills
Fluent in English, written and spoken
We think that you have a genuine technical interest, especially in mechanical systems. You need to be able to work both independently and in cross functional teams. You need to have the ability to explain your results and conclusions in a structured and pedagogical way to your colleagues and stakeholders.
For further information please contact
Maria Petersson, Group Manager Transmission Simulation and System Design, Tel. +46 31 322 58 18
