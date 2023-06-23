Simulation Developer to the SIL team
Let us tell you a little about who we are:
At Volvo Autonomous Solutions our purpose is to create safe automation solutions helping our customers reach sustainability- and productivity goals. We are guided by the vision that our innovations will contribute to a society that we want to live in, as well as meet and exceed expectations from customers.
The Global Technology Area Infrastructure provides tools, environments, and methodology to enable development, verification, and validation of world-class heavy-duty autonomous functionality. Sub domains include CI, CD, simulation environments, a broad variety of structured data and the data privacy office. Data driven software development with shorter and faster feedback loops are key in reaching our vision.
This is a unique opportunity to join an ambitious technology area with disruptive technology, scale-up momentum, and the global business leading Volvo Group. And of course, have a lot of fun together with your new colleagues and develop yourself both personally and professionally!
What will you be doing as Developer?
Testing decision making, fleet management and productivity are more crucial than ever to enabling quality, speed and safety of the product. There is an also a need to support thousands of scenarios running in parallel simulation instances that verifies production operation, some of which possibly can only be tested in simulation. In order to achieve the virtual testing ambitions, we collaborate with innovative startups, key players in AD domain on cutting edge technology development. This is where you come into the picture.
Your role as a developer in the simulation team is to design and develop simulation tools which enable testing a few steps ahead of product development. Depending on the test purpose, you will customize the simulation environment in terms of virtual world with various objects, configure and develop vehicle models, define, and verify interfaces between software components, as well as integrated with the test automation and CI tool chain. You will interact with innovative development teams, explore test cases and provide stable test capabilities in rapid iterations.
Who are you?
As we don't know you yet, we might not have everything right about your background and who you are. But when we imagine who you are, we believe you have good social skills as this job is all about collaboration. For us this means that you should be an engaging communicator, you actively listen in to your surrounding and it is easy for you to connect with people. We also believe you have a positive attitude and make it happen-mindset.
You are likely a skilled software developer striving for success with creative and analytical thinking and interest in Autonomous Driving. You should also share our passion for Test Driven Development, building simulation tools, implementing testing workflows and infrastructure.
Your background does not have to be in the automotive industry as long as you are eager to learn and want to tackle the exciting challenges within the software space. As our business area is new you should share our curiosity for new technology, tools and way of working and want to take it to the next level.
You should have a university degree in Computer Science or equivalent with experience of developing high-quality production software. You should know methods and design patterns for modern software and this software would preferably have gone to production to be maintained over time. You are also a skilled C++ programmer within Linux environments. Experience with software communication protocols is preferred, like DDS, REST API, protobuf etc.
Other competencies that we would be happy if you had:
We would be happy if you have experience in simulations from industry or gaming. It would also be great if you have experience in python programing or with Dockers, either with orchestrating or developing. Experience with CI/CD development within Gitlab and Jenkins is also good to have. Having experience in Shaders, nVidia Optix or CUDA is also beneficial.
Do you think we could be a great match?
We offer you a chance to be involved in defining the future solutions within the transport industry, where we together are the motivators to make the future of automated transport solutions happen. If you love to work in the forefront of technology and can see the importance and challenges of simulation testing to achieve safe and sustainable transport solutions don 't hesitate, then you have come to the right place. Welcome to apply and join our world full of opportunities!
We are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent to differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, among others. We find that well balanced work teams increase group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions.
If you have questions, please contact the recruiting managers
Ivana Jern, Group Manager Measure, ivana.jern@volvo.com
.
Peter Härslätt, Global Technology Manager Infrastructure, peter.harslatt@volvo.com
We kindly but firmly decline all offers of recruitment services.
