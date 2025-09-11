Shipping & Export Specialist
Description
We are seeking an experienced Shipping & Export Specialist for a consultant assignment with an international industrial client.
In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring that shipments reach customers worldwide on time and in full compliance with export and customs regulations. The position offers the opportunity to work cross-functionally in a global environment, with a strong focus on logistics, delivery reliability, and continuous improvements.
Responsibilities
Manage and oversee the complete outbound logistics and export process.
Collaborate with freight forwarders and ensure adherence to transport and customs regulations.
Handle a global portfolio of both internal and external customers.
Work closely with Order Management, Sales, After Sales, Finance, Planning, Production, and Supply Chain Management.
Drive and contribute to process improvements and efficiency initiatives.
Secure high levels of customer satisfaction through professional and reliable deliveries.
Qualifications
Must-have:
Degree in Business Administration, Logistics, Engineering, Purchasing, Customs, or equivalent relevant experience.
Previous experience within export, shipping, or logistics.
ERP system experience (SAP outbound logistics knowledge is a strong advantage).
Excellent command of English, both spoken and written.
Meriting:
Knowledge of Swedish or other languages.
Strong track record in cross-functional collaboration and process improvements.
Conditions
Start: By agreement.
Length: Consultant assignment (contract length discussed during process).
Workload: Full time, 40 hours/week.
Location: Hybrid - office based with flexibility to work remotely part of the week.
This is a consultancy assignment. You will be employed by us and seconded to the client.
We are working with ongoing selection and candidate presentation - therefore, do not wait to submit your application. Please note that your application must be written in English.
