Shipping & Export Specialist
2025-09-10
Your New Role
Do you want to work in a global environment where logistics and export play a key role? We are now looking for an experienced Shipping & Export Specialist for an exciting consultant assignment with our client in the industrial sector.
As a Shipping & Export Specialist, you will be a key player in ensuring that materials are dispatched to customers worldwide on time and in compliance with export and customs regulations. You will take responsibility for the entire outbound logistics process - from delivery completed to payment received.
Key Responsibilities
Manage the complete outbound logistics and export process.
Collaborate with freight forwarders and ensure compliance with transport and customs regulations.
Handle a global portfolio of internal and external customers.
Work cross-functionally with Order, Sales, After Sales, Finance, Planning, Production, and Supply Chain Management.
Contribute to improvements of processes and ways of working.
Ensure high customer satisfaction through reliable and professional delivery.
The role involves close cooperation with both internal departments and external partners. You will also have the opportunity to contribute to continuous improvements and work in a dynamic, international environment.
To succeed in this role, you will need: Degree in Business Administration, Logistics, Engineering, Purchasing, Customs, or relevant professional experience.
Previous experience within export, logistics, or a similar field.
ERP experience is required; SAP knowledge within outbound logistics is a strong advantage.
Excellent communication skills in English, both spoken and written. Swedish language skills are an advantage.
Who You Are
You are driven, innovative, well-organized, service-minded, and have strong interpersonal skills.
We look forward to receiving your application Scope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Working model: Hybrid - with some flexibility to work from home. Start date: As agreed End date: 2026-09-14, with the possibility of extension Selected benefits: Collective agreement, wellness allowance, Benifex In your application: Please make sure it is clear that you meet the qualifications required by the client.
Good to Know We review applications on a rolling basis. Since recruitment processes in the consulting industry often move quickly, the position may be filled before the application deadline - so don't wait to apply!
