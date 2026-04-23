Shipping Coordinator/Export Documentation Responsible
Incluso AB / Speditörsjobb / Borås Visa alla speditörsjobb i Borås
2026-04-23
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Borås
, Vårgårda
, Partille
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Shipping Coordinator/Export Documentation Responsible for a company in Borås. Start is ASAP, 11 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Borås.
Description
Shipping Coordinator/Export Documentation Responsible
What you will do In this role
You will secure smooth and compliant exports of bus chassis from Sweden to international markets. You will take end-to-end responsibility for export documentation and customs-related administration, ensuring that shipments are supported by accurate documentation and invoices and that deadlines are met.
You will collaborate closely with internal stakeholders and external partners to coordinate export flows, solve documentation-related deviations, and continuously improve ways of working in a fast-paced, international environment. Your future team You will join a team that works closely together, supports each other in daily operations, and takes pride in delivering high quality through strong teamwork. Our context is international, with many contact points and a shared focus on getting every export right, from details to delivery.
Who are you?
You enjoy administrative work and have a structured approach where accuracy and follow-through come naturally. You have previous experience working with export documentation, customs processes, and invoicing, and you are comfortable handling multiple cases in parallel while keeping quality high. You communicate clearly with stakeholders and thrive in an environment where priorities can shift. Most importantly, you are a true team player who contributes to a positive, collaborative atmosphere and steps in to support colleagues when needed.
This role requires fluency in English.
This is a full-time consultant position in Borås through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 11 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Borås.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7627798-1963288". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Skaraborgsvägen 3A (visa karta
)
506 30 BORÅS Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9872169