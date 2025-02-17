Sets - Hill English 2023
Thule Sweden AB, Hillerstorp / Formgivarjobb / Gnosjö Visa alla formgivarjobb i Gnosjö
2025-02-17
, Gislaved
, Tranemo
, Vaggeryd
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Thule Sweden AB, Hillerstorp i Gnosjö
, Värnamo
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Active Life - Simplified
Want to join an extraordinary team developing world-leading products that make it easy to bring along the things you care for - easily, securely and in style - when living an active life? Are you a team player who thrives in a sustainability-driven environment and where you will be given the opportunity to impact the quality and usability of products designed to inspire to live an active life? Then this might be the right company and position for you!
Come and join our Global Product Development Department with over 250 engineers out of the majority is working in Thule 's Global Product Development Center in Hillerstorp ,Sweden .
Our cross functional team consists of highly skilled and motivated members with a well-balanced variety of experiences. In our Global R&D center in Hillerstorp we have expanded with new offices, landscapes, team rooms and creative areas, but also great prototype areas including cut & sew and electronics lab.
What you 'll do at Thule
In the role as Junior Technical Documentation Specialist, you will be part of a team with illustrators, graphic designers and compliance specialists, working with creating technical documentation for our products, in the shape of printed fitting instructions, safety texts and labels.
The main focus is to enhance the functional benefits of our products and to make sure they fulfill demands from laws and regulations. In addition, you will execute test mountings, and user tests in various projects at the same time. The team works with a global approach within all product categories.
What you bring
To be successful in the role as Junior Technical Documentation Specialist we believe that you have an academic degree in a related field, and/or experience and knowledge of creating technical documentation. You are fluent in English and Swedish, both in speech and writing.
As a person, you thrive in a fast paced collaborative environment where you balance problem solving, creativity and adaptability with a curious and structured approach.
Why you should join Thule
At Thule, we believe in strong team work both within your own team but also cross functional between teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
Hiring Process
We are looking forward to hearing from you! Apply by submitting your application through our website www.thulegroup.com/open-positions.
Last day for applying is 9th March, 2025.
Please make sure to not wait to show your interest until the last application date as interviews are held continuously during the process, and the position might be filled before the last application date. Please also note that we do not accept applications by e-mail.
For questions, please contact the Talent Acquisition Partner responsible, Oscar Persson at oscar.persson@thule.com
.
We look forward to hearing from you!
About Thule Group
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (car seats, strollers, bike trailers,child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage, laptop- and camera bags).
Thule Group has about 2,600 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2023, sales amounted to SEK 9.1 billion.www.thulegroup.com. Ersättning
Set Salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/30". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thule Sweden AB
(org.nr 556076-3970) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Thule Sweden AB, Hillerstorp Kontakt
Oscar Persson +46406554685 Jobbnummer
9168604