Services Quality Manager
Volvo Business Services AB / Kvalitetsbedömarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kvalitetsbedömarjobb i Göteborg
2025-02-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
The choices we make today define the world we will live in tomorrow. Climate change, population growth and increasing urbanization are shifting expectations on transport and infrastructure, making sustainable transportation increasingly important.
What do we do?
The mission of Volvo Trucks Product Management is to drive the transformation of our company by ensuring a sustainable total offer with a focus on customer satisfaction and profitability. As the bridge between development organizations, sales areas, and customers, we play a crucial role in proposing and implementing initiatives aligned with product line priorities. In the Services Framework team, our responsibilities include managing digital channels for services, optimizing the value of R&D investments, securing business commitment and ensuring customer value and QUALITY in our services offer.
What will you do?
As a Services Quality Manager your main responsibility will be to ensure that the Services Portfolio is meeting our customer expectations and that we have a controlled and stable quality level of operations. You will work very closely with development organizations as VGCS, D&IT, GTT and Volvo Energy to ensure proactive and reactive measures are taken to not affect Volvo Trucks customer business with any downtime in their connected services. Good monitoring is key, so you will take responsibility for quality dashboards and information sharing with the markets, regional value chains and sales areas.
Who are you?
You bring commercial automotive experience and demonstrated ability to deliver concrete business results as well as strategic and operational direction. As you will have a direct impact on our total offer, it is important that you are customer value oriented and have a good sense of priority. In addition, you have a quality background that allows you to understand quality processes and proactive quality measurements.
You will report to the Director Services Framework.
Requirements:
* A degree in technical or commercial area.
* Experience in quality assurance or process improvement.
* Solid understanding of our customer business operations and value creation from services.
* Proven ability to create trustful relationships and bridge business and tech.
* Skilled communicator, able to make complex concepts understandable and inspire others to act towards the same goal.
* Results demonstrated in the automotive industry with passion for customer success.
* Understanding of the Volvo Group Trucks processes and structure.
* You prioritize teamwork and have a solution-oriented mindset, always focusing on customer value and providing a complete offer.
* Result oriented, can-do mindset, learn on the fly and ability to drive.
* Fluent English communicator (both written and spoken).
* Successful experience from Connected/ Uptime Services and Service Market is an asset.
* It's a merit to have a strong network among other areas of Volvo Group such as VGCS, D&IT, GTT and Volvo Energy.
The position is based in Gothenburg and occasional travel may occur.
We see a future with you as a colleague who can find energy in working in a team with a strong passion for the Volvo Brand, always striving to make it the world's most desired truck brand.
We are looking forward to receiving your application! Don't hesitate to get in touch if you have any questions or want to know more about this role. Hiring Manager: Luiz Thereza, phone number +554133177030.
Last application date: March 13.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
At Volvo Trucks you will be part of leading the way towards a sustainable transport industry. For nearly a century we have been innovating for people - to make life easier, better and safer. Driving progress is our promise to customers, to the industry and to society. At Volvo Trucks we share a curiosity to learn, we work with passion and we embrace change to stay ahead. Join us, together we move the world we want to live in.
• Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "18392-43207316". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Angelica Sandström +46 739024392 Jobbnummer
9192558