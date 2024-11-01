Service Technician Höga Kusten
2024-11-01
Nordex Sweden are now expanding the team for Service Technicians at Höga Kusten service point, we are looking for electricians that are interested in working in an exciting and constantly developing industry. As a Service Technician your main responsibilities are fault-finding and maintenance of the turbines, and the main tasks conclude:
YOUR TASKS
Analyze defects with phone-contact to service coordinator
Autonomously simple repairs of turbines, troubleshooting and faultfinding
Carry out complex repair-processes in collaboration with the Lead Technician
Carry out planned maintenance-/inspection-activities with subcontractors
Fill in reports and checklists in order to completely inform Local Operations Manager
Inform customer in case of works on the turbine
Carry out repair or exchange of main components
Check inventory of spare parts stock and be responsible for material on site
Standard monitoring of booked service reports and steering of service process to book expenses correctly
Guarantee that tasks are realized with high quality and in time
Realization of tasks in the most economical way for our company
Responsible for material, tools and property of Nordex
Carry out tasks in accordance with Nordex manuals and regulations
Follow all H&S related instructions and guidelines. Work safely for material and personnel
YOUR PROFILE
Electrical education on vocational or higher level
Minimum of three years of electrical experience
Ability to work using computers (experience with Windows OS, Microsoft Office and SAP is considered beneficial)
Ability to solve problems and think analytically
Ability to communicate proficiently using English
A "can do" attitude and team working skills
Flexibility in working time and area
Additional Information:
You will need to meet the physical demands of working in the turbines; working in heights, climbing
You will need to use English on the job as many instructions, trainings and internal communications are available only in English
The job requires occasional traveling within Sweden and sometimes abroad
You will report to the Local Operations Manager
We are looking forward to your CV and cover letter! Please submit the documents in English, as we are an international organization. Please apply by 01.12.2024.
We are an equal opportunity employer hence would like to have the opportunity to meet you regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, religion, physical or mental disability. We truly believe diversity enriches us!
For further questions feel free to contact us.
Vaidotas Ausiukeviius
Local Operations Manager vausiukevicius@nordex-online.com
Katariina Viitamäki
P&C Working StudentKViitamaeki@nordex-online.com
• 358405158529
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordex Sverige AB
(org.nr 556756-9792), https://www.nordex-online.com/en/
872 30 KRAMFORS Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Höga Kusten Jobbnummer
8988562