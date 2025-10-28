Service Specialist
2025-10-28
Are you our new Service Specialist? Ready to take the next step in your career?
At Valmet, we are shaping the future of sustainable packaging and paper solutions through innovation, collaboration, and a seamless lifecycle approach. Join us in advancing the packaging and paper business, as we move forward with our renewed strategy to Lead the Way. This means pioneering smarter technologies, expanding our service capabilities, and delivering customer value across the entire lifecycle-from raw material to finished product. If you're ready to make a real impact in a dynamic, future-focused environment, we invite you to grow with us.
We are looking for a Service Specialist to join our Packaging and Paper Field Services Operations team in Karlstad, Sweden. In this role, you will work out in the field with our customers in the paper, board, and tissue industries. Your mission is to provide specialist competence and expertise to handle maintenance and service activities according to the customer's needs. We are looking for someone who wants to help us deliver the world's best service to our customers!
Your responsibilities
Perform, among other things, condition tests, analyses, optimizations, service, and rebuilds on paper machines.
Supervise personnel with a focus on safety and quality.
Provide technical support to our salespeople and project managers.
Create final reports for the customer.
Continuous improvement work.
Who is the candidate we are looking for
We are looking for someone with a background as a mechanic who doesn't hesitate to do hands-on work, has good communication skills and feels confident to take lead in projects.
You need to have experience and a genuine interest in technology, as well as a strong desire to develop. Since service work is carried out at our customers' paper mills all over the world, but mostly in Scandinavia, travel is a natural part of the role. Previous experience in the paper industry is an advantage.
Requirements:
Mechanic experience and/or machine services experience.
Good speaking and writing skills in both English and Swedish.
Being able to write clear and coherent reports.
Ability to use different computer programs without difficulty
Category B driving license.
Willingness and availability to travel.
Available to work from the office in Karlstad when not traveling.
Advantages:
License for; overhead cranes, forklift, working on heights, confined spaces.
Experience working in the paper industry.
SSG certificates for site safety.
We offer
In this role, you will be part of our global service team and work with the latest technology in the paper industry. We offer a varied job, excellent employee benefits, an international work environment, competent and committed colleagues, and good development opportunities within the company.
Additional information
For more information about the position, contact Ingelie Axelsson, Manager Field Services, ingelie.axelsson@valmet.com
. Please note! Applications are not accepted via email, and we kindly decline all offers of advertising and recruitment assistance in connection with this recruitment.
Welcome with your application as soon as possible, but no later than November 18th. We conduct interviews continuously; this means we might choose a candidate even before the closing of the application period. Please, do not wait and apply soon!
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With over 19,000 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
