Service Sales Specialist ABB Robotics

At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
We at ABB Robotics are currently looking for a new Service Sales Specialist to join our strong team. This is your opportunity to join a team committed to delivering world class service solutions to our customers!
As Service Sales Specialist at ABB Robotics, you will be an important part of the Swedish sales team with a broad portfolio covering everything from replacement projects and service contracts to spare parts and training. You will have your office in Gothenburg, with the expectation to spend most of your time both at new and existing customers in the western region of Sweden. The market and potential customers are well known, growing and we believe you have the energy and skills to outperform the market growth together with the collaborative team around you.
Examples of responsibilities in this role:
Being the aftermarket sales representative for our region west.
Take full responsibility of your sales budget which include meeting and increasing the sales volume targets with focus on replacement projects and service contracts.
Create excellent relationship with both new and existing customers.
Contribute to the sales team within the Robotics service business, ensure collaborations and sharing of information and opportunities.
Live ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
The role reports to Sales Manager Robotics Customer Service.
Qualifications for the role
Sales experience and proven track record of delivering results.
Experience of working with both new and well-known customers.
A technical university degree is preferable, however, in this position your personality traits will be valued greatly.
Results-oriented, strategic and structured approach to work, as well as an outgoing and friendly attitude towards both external and internal stakeholders.
Technical understanding.
Strong communication skills, both in Swedish and English, written and spoken alike.
More about us
ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation is a pioneer in robotics, machine automation and digital services, providing innovative solutions for a diverse range of industries, from automotive to electronics to logistics. As one of the world's leading robotics and machine automation suppliers, we have shipped over 500,000 robot solutions. We help our customers of all sizes to increase productivity, flexibility and simplicity and to improve output quality. We support their transition towards the connected and collaborative factory of the future. ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation employs more than 11,000 people at over 100 locations in more than 53 countries. www.abb.com/robotics
Recruiting Manager Thomas Johansson, +4676-140 80 20, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Last day to apply is July 14th 2024. Please note that we will not be able to assess candidates during summer vacation, expect to receive feedback at the middle to end of July. Happy summer!
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes reference check, a health- and drug test and could also include a background check.
