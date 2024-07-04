Service Reliability Engineering Lead
2024-07-04
WirelessCar's JourneyTo give people the freedom to move in a safer, more sustainable and smart way, more sharable, connected and software-loaded cars are needed. That's why we aim to accelerate the digital transformation in the automotive industry and in the next few years infuse over 100 million cars with digital services that turn car data to smart mobility! Join our ride and get in the driver's seat to realize this together with customers like Volkswagen, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover!We are looking for a Service Reliability Engineering (SRE) Lead
Do you want to be responsible for leading and developing the Service reliabilityfunction within the service operational area for several of our customers?
This is for you with a DevOps mindset and experience in service operations who wants to drive increased operational efficiency while maintaining the trust and confidence of ourcustomers.
Your SRE team, together with the DevOps teams, is responsible for supporting the customer solutions and working towards continuously improving service reliability by means of automation, improved logging, and monitoring of the services.
The SRE Lead collaborates closely with other Leads to align and further developthe WirelessCar DevOps strategy and Way of Working.
The SRE Lead takes the lead and drives knowledge sharing and process improvements in the service operations area within the entire Delivery and Product Management department.
You will be a part ofthe leadership team of the Customer Experience organization within the Delivery and Product Development department.Key responsibilities
Drive process improvements and create structure
Establish and maintain good relationships with internal and external stakeholders
Encourage a psychologically safe and nurturing culture
Support a creative mindset, enable a culture of innovation
Inspire, develop and motivate individuals in their team
Increase DevOps & Service Ownership mindset within the organization
Communicate and motivate employees to contribute to WirelessCar's short and long term goals and objectives
We offer you
High-tech company that offers an exciting working environment
Involvement with Electric Vehicle services and products that drive sustainability
Tech fund where you pick your choice of tech tools
Flat organizational culture founded on trust and autonomy; at WirelessCar, you are not just a number
Work-life balance and free access to the gym at the Gothenburg office
Flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace
We believe that you bring
A team player that thrives in an agile organization and enjoys supporting teams to develop their operational capabilities. Having a coaching mindset, spreading that important ops awareness. Is used to handling incidents, good at communicating with multiple stakeholders, and taking ownership of system performance.
Perhaps you are currently working in a leading position in an agile environmentas a Service Delivery Manager or an Operational Lead.Recruitment process
At WirelessCar we believe in a Hybrid Remote work setup. We believe in networking and collaboration and therefore we preferred two days working from office.
The final application deadline is August 11th, and due to upcoming summer and vacation time, we will wait to respond until after the final deadline.
Applicants must have a valid work permit for the EU area.
