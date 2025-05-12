Service Reliability Engineer
2025-05-12
Assignment Description: Service Reliability Engineer (SRE)
An experienced Service Reliability Engineer is sought to support operational processes and ensure high system reliability and availability for services running 24/7. The role focuses on maintaining operational excellence and collaborating closely with DevOps teams to drive continuous improvements and support end-to-end service lifecycle ownership.
Role Overview:
In this position, you will play a key part in maintaining robust operations by overseeing support processes and responding to incidents, problems, and events. You will work within a team that bridges the gap between service operation and development, ensuring that operational standards are met and improved over time. Participation in a rotational OnCall schedule is expected, approximately every 5-6 weeks.
Key Responsibilities:
Provide operational support for highly available services
Manage and improve processes related to incident, problem, and event handling
Collaborate with DevOps teams to drive service reliability and performance
Support and implement proactive operational improvements
Contribute to documentation and knowledge sharing across teams
Profile:
You are a proactive problem solver with a strong sense of responsibility and a collaborative mindset. You adapt well to change, are technically curious, and value innovation and reliability. Your ability to communicate effectively and foster teamwork is key to your success in this role.
Required Skills:
Proven experience in service operations for 24x7 environments
Solid understanding of ITIL processes (incident, problem, event management)
Background in customer support roles
Excellent communication skills in English, both spoken and written
Preferred Qualifications:
Familiarity with agile methodologies
Hands-on experience with AWS or similar cloud platforms
Skills in scripting and automation
Experience with observability tools (e.g., CloudWatch, Grafana, Datadog)
Additional Information:
Work is performed in a collaborative environment with modern tools and a strong focus on flexibility and cloud technologies. There is a continuous integration and delivery setup in place, following DevSecOps and SAFe principles. The team emphasizes scalability, stability, and innovation.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
