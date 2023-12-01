Service Reliability Engineer
2023-12-01
WirelessCar's Journey
To give people the freedom to move in a safer, more sustainable and smart way, more sharable, connected and software-loaded cars are needed. That's why we aim to accelerate the digital transformation in the automotive industry and in the next few years infuse over 100 million cars with digital services that turn car data to smart mobility! Join our ride and get in the driver's seat to realize this together with customers like Volkswagen, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover!
We are looking for Service Reliability Engineer
Do you want to be a part of our Service Reliability Engineering (SRE) Team to provide support to WirelessCar's internal DevOps teams? You will support them to improve their operational capabilities and develop them to take greater ownership of their services and products.
In this position, you will handle and coordinate major incidents as well as take proactive steps to improve the support to our customers. For instance by improving the monitoring of our services, improving the incident handling processes, or any other type of improvements that will make our DevOps teams' lives easier.
You will join a team of 8-10 SRE's working from our Gothenburg office as well as our satellite offices in China and North America. You will need to collaborate with many DevOps teams at WirelessCar to help them with their operational pain points.
We offer you
• High-tech company that offers an exciting working environment
• Involvement with Electric Vehicle services and products that drive sustainability
• Tech fund where you pick your choice of tech tools
• Flat organizational culture founded on trust and autonomy; at WirelessCar, you are not just a number
• Healthy work-life balance, flexible working hours, and hybrid workplace
Who are you?
A team player that thrives in an agile organization and enjoys supporting DevOps teams to develop their operational capabilities. Having a coaching mindset, spreading that important ops awareness. Is used to handling incidents, good at communicating with multiple stakeholders, and taking ownership of system performance. Aware of how automation tools can support DevOps Engineers in their daily work. Perhaps you are currently working as an Operations Engineer, DevOps Engineer, 2nd Line Support, Cloud Engineer, or similar.
We believe that you bring
• Several years of work experience in Software Development, Engineering or similar
• Cloud services in AWS, Azure or similar
• Scripting and automation
• DevOps with focus on Ops
• Observability (AWS CloudWatch, Datadog or similar)
• Programming (Java, Python or similar)
• Agile methodologies and an ITIL framework
To join our journey
WirelessCar is always on the move, often into uncharted land. We are curious, believe in collaboration and are always open to new ideas on how we can make a difference. When you join our journey, you will be part of a great crew of highly competent and warmhearted people from all over the world. You will get the freedom to lead your own work and inspire others, to move into new technologies, to move in the organization and to work flexibly. Both internally and externally empowering smart, sustainable movement is our quest on our way to the destination.
Way of working
At WirelessCar we believe in a Hybrid Remote work setup and your work location is in Gothenburg.
Our company language is English so please write your application in English.
