Service Owner - Accounts Receivable
Lynk & Co International AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lynk & Co International AB i Göteborg
, Gotland
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
This isn't a conventional car company. We're a new global brand that focuses on the need of the connected generation, sustainability, and a hassle-free customer experience.
Service Owner - Accounts Receivable
The Service Owner - Accounts Receivable is responsible for overseeing the organization's Accounts Receivable operations, including activities performed by external partners. The role ensures accurate, efficient, and timely execution of AR processes and collection activities. This position also drives process improvements, maintains strong customer relationships, and ensures compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
The position is a temporary assignment with a duration of 12 months.
What you'll do
Oversee the work performed in the AR area, providing guidance, support, and process improvements
Lead and support a team of collection specialists by providing guidance, monitoring performance, and ensuring alignment with AR objectives
Coordinate and manage AR activities performed by external partners to ensure service quality, efficiency, and compliance with internal standards
Manage AR workflows and establish reporting structures to track performance, outstanding balances, and collection effectiveness across teams
Develop, implement, and standardize AR processes to improve operational efficiency and ensure consistent practices across internal and external teams
Provide training and guidance to external partners on AR processes, systems and relevant company policies
Maintain professional communication with customers to support timely payments and address account-related matters
Collaborate with sales and customer service teams to resolve billing disputes, customer concerns, and payment issues
Identify opportunities for process improvements, automation, and best practices to enhance the overall effectiveness of the AR function
What you should have
Bachelor's degree, equivalent qualification, or relevant work experience
Extensive experience in Accounts Receivable operations and collections management
Knowledge of SAP or similar financial systems
Professional-level English communication skills
Ability to lead teams and collaborate across functions
Good communication and stakeholder management skills.
Working for Lynk & Co
Want to learn more about working for Lynk & Co and what we offer? Read more via this link: Why Lynk & Co - Lynk & Co (lynkco.com)
Our recruitment process
We work with a competence based framework. You apply by submitting your LinkedIn-profile or CV written in English and answering a few questions.
Our selection will primarily look at acquired competencies and skills.
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible, but latest 29th of March 2026 . We will do ongoing selection of candidates during the application period, so don't hesitate to submit your application if you're interested.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to bijal.bakhda@lynkco.com
To learn more about us, check out our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7352498-1881155". Arbetsgivare Lynk & Co International AB
(org.nr 559151-8161), https://careers.lynkco.com
Planetgatan 6 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Lynk & Co Jobbnummer
9784792