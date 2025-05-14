Service Manager
2025-05-14
As a Service Manager you are responsible for IT services throughout their lifecycle to ensure service delivery meets business and end user needs in a cost-effective manner. You drive the service delivery maintenance and development planning, and governance with business stakeholders and service delivery suppliers for a Business Service Area or Capability Area.
In the role of a Service Manager, you are part of the delivery management, and collaborate with Project Managers, Product Owners, and other leaders in Digital, and you must navigate in this organizational landscape and at all points provide the service management perspective.
• Ensuring business receives the right set of services that fit the business purpose
• Introducing new services for the business
• Financial management (accounting, budgeting, charging) of the service
• Create and maintain maintenance/development roadmap for the service
• Verify service fitness for purpose, costs and SLAs
• Service reporting according to approved roadmap, SLAs, and budget.
• Ensuring service continuity
• Ensure quality of service
• Manage service description in the service catalog, ensuring the service entry in the service catalogue is accurate
Towards business
• Service demand and development management
• Ensure service requirements are translated into activities, measures or service components that meet the requirements of the business and the end users
• Ensure business alignment of service and foster new innovations
Towards IT
• Ensure legal and security compliance of the service
• Manage the efficient delivery of designated services including all parties participating to the delivery
• Oversee deployments and releases
• Oversee the testing of new and/or changed services to avoid disruptions in business activities
• Review and prioritize improvements to the service
• Apply capacity planning to advise of potential future resource shortages or conflicts to avoid them
• Validate and approve project's transition to production, sign off deliveries from agile teams
Towards suppliers
• Sourcing and supplier management for the service
• Supplier ecosystem management and governance for the service
Qualifications
Desirable:
• Educated to bachelor's degree in either Economics or Finance, or Computer and Systems Science
• Fluent in at least one Nordic language and English
• Banking/Financial services industry experience
• Training in ITSM, Project Management, Agile ways of working
Experience
• Minimum 5 years of successful professional experience in Service Management, ITSM
• Minimum 3 years of successful professional experience in Supplier Management
• Minimum 3 years of experience from Banking/Finance
• Multivendor service delivery
• Traditional waterfall and agile ways of working for development
• Experience working at Ikano Bank is a strong advantage
We offer you
Operating at the centre of events, you will be the captain of your service domain driving it with high pro-activeness, responsiveness, cost conscious and pride. This position is more than what meets the eye. You will get the chance to push boundaries and influence your daily work: You will be balancing business understanding and collaboration with your in-depth competence of service and supplier management. All as part of a caring and open culture where we live our values, work hard, have fun, and operate with a long-term perspective. Because here opportunities arise, and growth follows.
Are you the one for Ikano?
Ikano has a strong focus on our company Values, Leadership principles, and the requirements of Banking and Financial Services. As an employee at Ikano the values - "Simplicity/Common Sense", "Working Together", "Daring to be different" are at the core of how we work. As leaders we Drive, Deliver, Inspire and Care about our colleagues and customers. Furthermore, as any Bank or Financial Service provider there are regulations and requirements that we must upheld, and an interest and understanding the value of these is a given.
In your role as Service Manager, you are:
• Passionate about driving excellence in IT service delivery
• care for regulatory requirements on service delivery within Financial Services
• highly collaborative with business stakeholders, and service delivery suppliers - internal and external
• have strength of communication skills, during presentation, workshop, and meetings
• is always disciplined and structured approach to govern service delivery
• and an inspirational team player.
Join us now - together we will find a better way
In this role you will report to our Chapter Manager Product & Services, and you will be working within a bank-wide scope. Role to be based at our head office in Malmö, Sweden.
About Ikano Bank AB (publ)
Ikano Bank creates possibilities for better living by offering simple, fair, and affordable services, enabling a healthy economy for the many people and businesses. Its offer includes savings and loan products for consumers, sales support services for retailers, and leasing and factoring solutions for businesses. Ikano Bank operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the UK, Poland, Germany and Austria, and is part of Ingka Group. Ikano Bank's head office is located in Malmö, Sweden and the company is registered in Älmhult, Sweden where the business was once founded.
