Service Manager
2024-07-10
Are you our next Service Manager for Deep Foundation Machinery and Crawler Cranes? We are looking for a customer oriented Service Manager who can ensure the customer satisfaction, organize and support the Customer Service team and to build up and expand a Customer Service structure within the assigned territory.
The customers and our service technicians are scattered throughout the country and therefore the service requires travel two to three days per week within Sweden and, if necessary, also within the Nordic region. Factory trips to Europe occur a couple of times a year. The service belongs to our unit in Västerås.
Do you want a challenging role with major responsibility? Do you want to work in a privately owned family group with operations in over 50 countries? Are you a technical coordinator, site manager or similar and want to take the next step or a technical manager today and want to develop further? If you have previous experience within a Liebherr company, it is highly advantageous.
We are looking for a person with a big technical interest and knowledge. Leadership experience is a requirement. You must have experience in running projects both individually and in groups. You must have good communication skills and negotiation skills. You must be used to lead and develop employees.
The position involves being responsible for our unit with crawler cranes, maritime cranes and foundation laying machines in Sweden.
The work involves developing customer relations, following up on customers and machines, leading the daily work of our service technicians on the unit and developing sales of spare parts and service contracts. You also handle service messages, guarantees and support, often in contact with the parent company in Austria.
You are responsible for the results of your unit. You report to Sales Director Liebherr-Sweden and to the segment's parent company in Austria.
Welcome with your application. Selection takes place continuously and the position can be filled before the recruitment period ends. The application must be made in English and any interview will also take place in English.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-03
