Service Engineer
2025-05-06
Service Engineers don't just fix things. Not at Tetra Pak. As a Service Engineer with us, you'll foster trusting and authentic relationships with customers. You'll think for yourself. And you'll be proactive - confident you have the support of a world-leading food processing and packaging company.
Why is it this way? Because it matters to us that you can be at your best. That's what makes us who we are, meeting the needs of billions in more than 160 countries.
Join us and make an impact to be proud of - for food, people, and the planet.
Job Summary
The Technical Support Excellence team is part of the Tetra Pak Services organisation, and we are now looking for an enthusiastic and customer-oriented Service Engineer to join our team. You will act as an ambassador for Tetra Pak and help maintain the company's reputation for commitment and service worldwide. That's why we consider this role to be of great importance.
As a Service Engineer, you will be a part of a professional and dedicated team responsible for delivering technical products and support to our customers by providing preventive maintenance and technical services. You will be responsible to execute troubleshooting, perform maintenance, and improve machine performance on Tetra Pak equipment as well as be supporting installation, commissioning, and performance validation of new equipment.
This is a permanent position based in Lund, Sweden but our customers are located all over the world and as such the position requires high frequent travelling worldwide.
What you will do
You will work in the operations of Technical Support Excellence on Filling machines for aseptic solutions or Downstream equipment. The majority of your work tasks will be executed at our customers' plants, following Tetra Pak processes and procedures, which also gives you the opportunity to be an ambassador for the company.
Main responsibilities:
Execute analysis and troubleshoot to resolve mechanical, electrical and automation issues. Conduct systematic root cause analysis of problems to enable permanent solutions
Perform maintenance activities on our equipment in line with global Tetra Pak standard procedures to restore basic conditions and restore equipment into production
Document your findings in technical reports
Take an active role in developing and implementing improvement solutions for machine equipment, analyse machine performance and drive performance improvement
Perform installation of rebuilding kits/upgrades, ensuring agreed performance of Tetra Pak lines
Participate in building good relationships with customer staff and colleagues in our Market Companies
Execute all work in accordance with Tetra Pak and Customer safety regulations and requirements and promote a safe working culture in the team
We believe you have
At least a secondary school education with technical orientation and understanding of mechatronics, that includes electrical, mechanical and automation interaction within the equipment
A good command of both written and verbal English is necessary
Knowledge of other languages will be a plus
Driving license
To be successful in this position we believe you are a curious, self-motivated person with a high degree of initiative. You will work autonomously in complex situations, having the ability to make your own fast decisions and to solve problems under time and customer pressure.
You shall be prepared travel approximately 150 days/year. Therefore, it is important you enjoy contact with different cultures worldwide.
Furthermore, you are structured and enjoy to coach others and solve problems with the best solution for all parts in mind, both in a collaborative way but also on your own. You have strong interest in technology and are happy to take on operational roles and technical hands-on activities.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2025-05-25.
To know more about the position, contact Robert Andersson at +46 46 36 4513
Questions about your application, contact Emma Berndtsson at +46 46 36 4582
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
