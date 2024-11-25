Service Delivery Owner
Strongly united by the purpose "We help make your world a safer place", Securitas successfully integrates technology, people and knowledge to offer protective services to clients all over the world. Securitas offers security services by combining expertise in on-site, mobile and remote guarding with electronic security and experience in fire and safety. The group has 341,000 employees in 44 markets worldwide.
Securitas is organized in four operational divisions each with its own IT/IS organization. Securitas Europe has launched its transformation program which includes the implementation of new platforms and new services delivered from a European or global centralized team.
The 24 European countries are managed on IT/IS through four Clusters. To ensure the implementation of the Securitas Europe strategy in the alignment of working methods, processes, and systems each Cluster have service delivery owners responsible for alignment, rationalization, and implementation of best practices.
The proximity of our IT services to the business in the countries is a key factor of success for Securitas. In this context we are recruiting a Service Delivery Owner for the Cluster North Service Management Office (SMO) function.
You will report to the Director of Cluster North who is responsible for the following countries: Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Norway.
Main tasks
Solution and Service delivery leader that act as single point of contact for Cluster North Service Management Office service delivery.
Work on communicating changes impacting end users in a proactive manner and supporting the business in all countries with service desk services supporting business applications, business users and offices including applications, infrastructure, incidents, and service requests. The Service Management Office services supports all the Nordic countries and is closely aligned with divisional IT services in Europe. A key focus going forward will be further harmonization of services and deliveries with divisional and global services and tools:
Accountable for service delivery and efficiency of designated service(s).
Accountable and responsible for developing and maintain service(s) roadmap for the SMO function.
Responsible for driving and developing the tactical and strategical targets of the service(s) and make decisions according to mandate.
Responsible for the service(s) budget including resource and cost mandates.
Responsible for defining and ensuring business and user centric KPI's, OLA's and SLAs for service operations.
Manage and coordinate assigned Service Team and work actively to improve team performance and collaboration.
Validate and approve project's transition to production, collaborating with applications and infrastructure teams to ensure regular testing of information systems and applications to avoid disruptions.
Participate in the Change Advisory Board (CAB) to control quality and timing of service releases for business continuity and participate in the Cluster IS/IT Portfolio Steering Committee.
Take the ownership of major incidents to ensure coordination of resolving parties, effective communication to stakeholders and post incident review.
The role will be based in Stockholm and include responsibility as site manager for the office and management of the employees within Core IT (infrastructure) in addition to the Nordic SMO function. This will include relevant HR tasks such as yearly salaries, vacation approval and employee management in collaboration with the Service Delivery Owner for Core IT and the Cluster Director.
Management of the SE budget for Core IT in collaboration with the Service Delivery Owner for Core IT and Service Management Office budget for the Nordic countries together with the Cluster Director.
Key Personal skills
Relevant experience from building, developing, and managing IT service management in an international environment.
Ability to define requirements, solutions, and implement new technology and processes while ensuring proper security, risk mitigation, compliance, and regulatory statutes are met.
Understanding of technology directions, trends, and strategic business impacts. Strong proficiency in lean process management, technology evaluation processes and decision making.
Working cross functional including geographies.
Passion for great customer - end user services, scalability, security, and agility.
Excellent capabilities to engage and motivate your team and people around you.
Prestige-less and pragmatic approach to problem-solving.
Excellent communication skills.
Requirements
Minimum 5 years experiences of relevant services management and delivery.
Minimum 5 years leadership linked to team management and delivery in a cross-functional and geography set-up.
High level of competence linked to application set-up, technology, and enterprise architecture.
B.Sc. in Computer Science, business, and administration (or equal job experience).
Languages
Swedish Mandatory.
English Fluent.
What we offer
At Securitas we believe in doing the right thing and doing it well. For our customers and our employees. Our employees come from all walks of life and bring with them a multitude of talents and perspectives. We aim for diverse representation throughout the company, and we are committed to equal pay, safe working conditions, gender balance and an inclusive work environment with a wide range of skills and development opportunities.
