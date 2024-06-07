Service Assurance/ Technical Support Engineer
2024-06-07
Elisa Polystar -a subsidiary of Elisa Corporation- is a growth company focused on the Data Management, Analytics and Automation. Elisa Polystar makes software for telecom companies to assure quality, to automate operations and make autonomous, software-driven networks happen. Our mission is to contribute to a sustainable future through digitalization.
We are now looking for a telco industry engineer to work in a versatile role of Service Assurance/Support Engineer in Stockholm, where the Headquarters of Elisa Polystar are.
As Service Assurance Engineer you work in a dual role of project delivery and technical support.
1) The project delivery tasks include:
System configuration of Elisa Polystar's monitoring and OSS product
Integration to various third party tools
Technical collaboration with clients and inside of Elisa Polystar on system configuration issues
Technical troubleshooting and producing client system documentation
2) The technical support tasks include:
Resolving incidents and technical service requests by clients in with SLA
Implementing software updates
Reviewing deployed systems regarding performance and technical solidness
The role we now recruit in is challenging as it's versatile but it is rewarding as you get to learn continuously when working with top telco clients of the world.
Your background covers:
Work experience in telco industry and the field of IT in a technical role for a minimum of a few years
Great team player with a positive attitude
Embrace the opportunity to learn new skills on a weekly basis
Hold a work permit or permanent residency in Sweden
The technical skills that you already have can vary. The key is the more you know, the more doable the jumping into the role of Service Assurance Engineer becomes. The range of topics your work will cover includes:
Telco and data networks (at Elisa Polystar one needs to understand the perspective of the client, of the telco operator technician that uses our software to troubleshoot their networks)
Data and telephone protocols (the Elisa Polystar solutions lie on real time capturing, decoding, deciphering and correlating messages into call flows and aggregated reports)
Linux (the solutions are running in Linux environments and it's useful to know how to edit, search and filter files, understand users and group configurations, and to have good knowhow of e.g. SSH, SNMP, NTP helps you even further)
Furthermore, knowhow of MySQL/databases and scripting are useful in the role as well
