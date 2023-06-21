SEO Specialist
Bombayworks AB / Webbmasterjobb / Malmö Visa alla webbmasterjobb i Malmö
2023-06-21
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bombayworks AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced SEO Specialist looking for an exciting opportunity to grow your career in a dynamic digital agency? Look no further! We are looking for a passionate SEO Specialist to join us.
About the Role
As an SEO Specialist at Bombayworks, you will play a crucial role in driving organic traffic and improving search engine rankings for our clients. You will work closely with our clients to understand their business objectives and develop effective SEO strategies tailored to their needs. You will be responsible for conducting keyword research, optimizing website content, performing technical SEO audits, analyzing website performance, and implementing on-page and off-page SEO tactics.
Your expertise in SEO best practices and industry trends will be invaluable as you collaborate with our Project Managers, Digital Analysts, Content Managers, and other teams to achieve results. You will have the freedom and responsibility to execute your work while receiving support and guidance to ensure the success of your projects.
We believe you have
Minimum 2 years of experience in SEO.
Experience with CMS platforms, preferably Optimizely/Episerver.
Proficiency in writing and re-writing digital content.
Familiarity with SEO tools such as Ahrefs, Semrush, Google Search Console, Looker Studio, and Screaming Frog.
Fluent communication skills in Swedish and English (verbal and written).
We'll be extra excited if you also have
Experience in SEM (Search Engine Marketing).
Experience in conducting SEO initiatives for multiple languages.
Knowledge and experience in programming languages like HTML and CSS.
Practical Information
Start date: As soon as possible (considering notice period).
Hours: Full-time.
Contract: Permanent.
Location: Malmö (Dockan, Gängtappen), with a flexible work-from-home policy.
What we offer
An international work environment that stimulates diversity and inclusion.
Yearly conference trips for networking and learning opportunities.
An annual educational allowance to support your professional development.
Access to an external coach for personal growth and development.
Flexibility with a hybrid work setup, allowing you to balance work and life commitments.
A strong commitment to employee well-being.
About us
Bombayworks is a digital growth consultancy that partners closely with clients to develop their businesses and address their digital needs. We have a diverse portfolio of clients, including Toyota, Isadora, Fabege, Electrolux, and more. With a team of over 70 passionate individuals from different backgrounds and cultures, we believe in enriching each other's lives and creating innovative solutions.
Apply sooner rather than later, as our selection process will close once we find the right match. If you have any questions regarding the position, please reach out to Caroline Andersson at caroline.andersson@bombayworks.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bombayworks AB
(org.nr 556720-9357), https://www.bombayworks.com/
Stora Varvsgatan 11 (visa karta
)
211 74 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
7902945