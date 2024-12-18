Senior Verification Engineer
2024-12-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dizayee Solutions AB i Göteborg
About Us:
Dizayee Solutions AB is a leading consulting company specializing in automotive engineering solutions. We pride ourselves on delivering innovative and high-quality services to our clients. We are currently seeking a Senior Verification Engineer to join our team and contribute to cutting-edge automotive projects.
Job Description:
As a Senior Verification Engineer, you will play a key role in the validation and verification of automotive systems.
Your responsibilities will include:
Preparing and maintaining the test environment for verification activities (HIL, SIL, & Vehicles).
Performing verification based on the software release plan
Conducting verification activities in HILs, SIL, Boxcars or vehicles on test tracks.
Developing structured and efficient verification methods.
Managing requirements and documenting test results.
Skills and Qualifications:
We are looking for a candidate with strong expertise in the following areas:
Validation and Verification processes
Debugging and problem-solving in complex systems
Basics of AUTOSAR architecture
Systemweaver, Elektra
DSA, OBD, INCA
CAN Protocol/Standards
Vector tools: CANOe and CANalyzer.
Good to have: Control Desk, Automation Desk, Python, C language, Vtest Studio, IPG, IBM QC, DLT Tool
Programming Languages for test automation and analysis.
What We Offer:
An opportunity to work on advanced automotive projects.
A collaborative and innovative work environment.
Professional growth and development opportunities.
If you are passionate about automotive technology and have the expertise to drive excellence in verification and validation, we'd love to hear from you!
How to Apply:
Send your resume and cover letter to info@dsab.eu
with the subject line "Senior Verification Engineer Application."
Join us at Dizayee Solutions AB and contribute to shaping the future of the automotive industry!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-17
E-post: info@dsab.eu Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dizayee Solutions AB
(org.nr 559319-1736), http://www.dsab.eu
411 01 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9069446