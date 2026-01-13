Senior Vendor Manager
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an experienced Vendor & Financial Operations Coordinator to support a complex, large-scale SAP programme. This is a vendor- and finance-oriented role focused on commercial governance, financial control, and operational coordination across multiple delivery partners-rather than hands-on technical delivery.
You will act as a key interface between vendors, programme management, procurement, and finance, ensuring strong governance, spend control, and compliance throughout the programme lifecycle. Working knowledge of SAP environments is required, with emphasis on how commercial and financial processes run in an enterprise SAP context.
Job DescriptionOwn and manage vendor relationships across multiple SAP delivery partners
Drive vendor performance follow-up, compliance, and commercial governance
Manage the purchase order (PO) lifecycle from creation to invoicing, reconciliation, and follow-up
Control, forecast, and report on vendor spend and budget adherence
Coordinate closely with programme management, procurement, and finance to enable smooth execution
Support the SAP programme from a commercial and financial perspective during the realisation phase
Ensure structured ways of working with high precision, accountability, and strong stakeholder alignment
RequirementsProven experience in vendor management and commercial governance in large programmes
Strong background in PO and financial operations, including invoicing and reconciliation
Experience controlling and reporting on high vendor spend and managing purchase orders
Working knowledge of SAP environments, including S/4HANA and SAP Ariba
Working knowledge of SAP Fieldglass
Experience coordinating stakeholders across programme management, procurement, finance, and vendors
Strong understanding of governance, compliance, and financial controls in enterprise SAP programmes
Nice to haveExperience from S/4HANA realisation-phase activities in large-scale SAP programmes
Experience with risk and compliance management in multi-vendor delivery setups
Application
