Senior UX/UI designer
2025-10-09
We are seeking a senior UX/UI designer. The position requires on-site presence two to three days per week.
Main Responsibilities:
Lead UX design efforts for internal and enterprise tools, from concept to implementation.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams including product managers, developers, and stakeholders.
Translate strategic business goals into intuitive and scalable design solutions.
Create wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity designs using Figma.
Conduct user research and usability testing to validate design decisions.
Advocate for user-centered design principles across the organization.
Required Qualifications:
Proven experience designing internal tools and enterprise-level platforms.
Strong portfolio showcasing strategic UX work and design systems.
Proficiency in Figma and other design tools.
Ability to understand and translate complex business requirements into elegant design solutions.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Fluent in English.
Additional Qualifications:
Experience with branding and visual identity work.
Background in redesigning legacy systems or platforms. Ersättning
