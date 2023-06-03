Senior UX Designer
Block Zero AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö Visa alla grafiska jobb i Malmö
2023-06-03
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Block Zero AB i Malmö
Do you have a background in UX Design and acquired a broad experience in a variety of contexts from working in the field for a number of years? Do you thrive in an international environment working with new technologies and markets? Does your heart beat for creating the best user experiences regardless of format or medium?
Join us at Block Zero as our new Senior UX Designer and be a part of building the future with design and technology!
We are looking to expand our team with two senior members. One more focused on the user experience and one on visual design, the recruitment will balance the skills between the two roles and match the two individuals with the team. If you are a senior designer but don't fit either description precisely, don't worry, please get in touch and let's talk!
About the Company
Block Zero is a studio of designers, engineers, strategists and storytellers. We collaborate with a diverse array of clients, from small startups to multinational industry leaders, to envision, design and refine their product and service offerings, using groundbreaking and emerging technologies and tools. We design delightful physical and digital experiences, prototype solutions, and help our clients tell a clear, cohesive story that ties together their product, brand and company.
We are located in Malmö but we come from all over the world and keep a global and inclusive perspective when tackling challenges. In addition to principles of human centric design, our passions include strong coffee, good music, and inspiring conversations. Block Zero was founded in 2015 and eight years on we are out of infancy but maintain our sense of curiosity and openness to novelty.
Tasks and Responsibilities
As a Senior Designer, you will be an important part of shaping the culture in a talented and tight-knit team. Your role will entail different tasks, for example collaborating on client projects as well as internal initiatives, bringing your expertise to team planning and structure, and taking part in shaping the company's future.
As a UX Designer, you will be working with exciting projects spanning a wide range of clients with a broad variety of industries. Sometimes the emphasis will be on user research, target group analysis and crafting user journeys, sometimes it will be on making inspirational concepts or designing entire business offerings.
At Block Zero we are builders of things and experiences. Most often digitally, but also in physical installations and thought pieces. We pride ourselves on our craft and being able to deliver what the customer needs, based on the insights we've derived through our processes, and we cover a wide range of competencies to be able to do that.
We are a small, nimble team with a range of backgrounds, and we always help each other across disciplines and projects and hope your seniority can also guide and inspire more junior teammates.
Experiences and skills we will value:
Previous experience and/or an interest in providing mentorship and guidance to other designers in the team.
Concrete work with UX research as well as validation and usability testing.
Strategic design thinking, both to help our clients grow and participate in the strategic direction of the studio.
Concept design experience and prototype design, using a variety of tools such as Adobe Creative Suite and Figma.
Thought-leadership in the practice of design and innovation and interest in representing Block Zero externally to clients and future team members.
Interest in being active in the creative design community for example with teaching and speaking engagements.
Education, Experience and Personal Characteristics
You have a professional background in design. Probably in UX, but could perhaps also be strategic design, interaction design, or similar.
You have experience working in design projects from e.g. a product company or a creative agency, with a variety of clients.
You have worked several years in the field, probably at least five, you are comfortable in your expertise and in giving advice to less experienced colleagues.
You are professionally proficient in English
We will put great emphasis on personal qualities and team fit for this recruitment. As a person you are ambitious and driven, you are open-minded, curious and have a desire to push boundaries and explore what design can do for the way we live.
You work well both by yourself and as part of a team. You are comfortable with trying and learning new things as well as spreading your knowledge and wisdom.
What we offer you
We offer a great international team and an open culture where you will make a difference. Some of the benefits you will have here are:
A generous health benefit, pension plan, health care insurance and all that jazz. And massage on site!
Annual education budget.
A flexible workplace. You have a lot of control over when and where you work.
A very nice office in the middle of Malmö.
Your choice of laptop and equipment.
A company credit card.
30 days vacation.
Two different coffee machines, and Malmö's best coffee roaster next door!
But don't take it from me, all of our company policies are open to read on our internal wiki . Go ahead and explore.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Other Information
Start: According to agreement
Place: Malmö
Salary: Individual, according to agreement
We recommend that you submit your application immediately as we make an ongoing selection. We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-14
E-post: rasmus@blockzero.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "UX Designer Position". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Block Zero AB
(org.nr 559023-9645)
Södra Förstadsgatan 1 (visa karta
)
211 43 MALMÖ Kontakt
Kontorschef
Rasmus Hedin rasmus@blockzero.se 0706066776 Jobbnummer
7851322