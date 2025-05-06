Senior UX Designer
Axis Communications AB / Webbmasterjobb / Lund Visa alla webbmasterjobb i Lund
2025-05-06
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a strategic UX Designer who thrives in an environment where collaboration drives business results? We're looking for a Senior UX Designer to join our team at Axis HQ in Lund and shape the future of our web solutions.
Who is your future team?
You'll be part of a growing team of 7 curious and positive UX Designers who work on both external and internal-facing web solutions. Together, we have fun, develop, and deliver experiences that make a significant impact on our customers, business and colleagues alike.
What you'll do here as a Senior UX Designer
As a senior UX Designer, you will design solutions that drive business growth and customer engagement. You'll leverage your strong human-centered design approaches to develop strategic UX design plans for various projects and products. Your focus will be on creating seamless customer experiences across our commercial web solutions, including Axis.com, partner tools, and internal platforms.
You'll work closely with stakeholders, development teams, and other UX Designers to define, describe, and collaborate on web solutions that meet business needs and customer expectations. Your key responsibilities will include:
* Developing and implementing UX design strategies that drive business results.
* Conducting customer research and analyzing user behavior to inform design decisions.
* Creating customer journey maps and service blueprints to identify areas for improvement.
* Designing intuitive and user-friendly interfaces that meet business objectives
* Collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure design solutions meet business needs.
* Leading design workshops, brainstorming sessions and other co-creation sessions to bring the UX and product strategies to life.
Who are we looking for?
We're seeking a kind and passionate senior UX Designer with strategic skills, a commercial mindset, and a passion for creating experiences that drive business results. You're a natural leader who dares to ask the hard questions, challenge old truths, and drive change. As a person, you're curious, driven, responsive, and unpretentious. You're an expert in UX design, with a solid understanding of service design and customer journey mapping.
Requirements:
* Formal qualifications in a related field (e.g., Bachelor's Degree) or equivalent.
* Minimum 5 years of experience in Product/UX Design or equivalent roles where you've led design activities like research, concepts, prototypes, and usability testing.
* Preferably at least 2 years of experience working in large, complex organizations, connecting design to business performance.
* Strong communication and storytelling skills to engage with end-users, developers, and stakeholders at all levels.
* Proficiency in service design, customer journey mapping, and creating business-oriented design solutions.
* Ability to coach and assist in the development of other UX Designers and share your knowledge of design with the organisation.
* Experience with responsive web applications, marketing, agile development, and B2B context is a plus.
If you're a strategic UX designer with a passion for creating experiences that drive business results, we'd love to hear from you!
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee, you can see it here Axis HQ.
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion, read more here.
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
If you have any questions, you are welcome to reach out to recruiting manager Pia Löfving at +46706236585. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-121982". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
9321818