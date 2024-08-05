Senior UX Designer
Are you a person that like to take lead and want to work strategically with UX design? Do you thrive in an environment where collaboration is key to success? Then this could be something for you! We're looking for a Senior UX Designer to help us shape the challenges and solutions of tomorrow, at Axis HQ in Lund.
Who is your future team?
We are a growing team of 5 curious and positive UX Designers that work with both external and internal facing web solutions. We have fun and develop together while we design and deliver experiences that make an impact for customers and colleagues alike.
What you'll do here as a Senior UX Designer
As a senior UX Designer you will design solutions and drive UX design strategies using your broad set of Human Centered Design approaches for a variety of projects and products. You will work closely with stakeholders, development teams and other UX Designers to define, describe and collaborate on web solutions such as business critical partner tools, Axis.com and internal tools that ensure the business runs smoothly. You will help bring alignment by leading brainstorming sessions, design workshops and with other co-creative design methods bring the UX and product strategies to life. The team is on a journey of changing the way we work, and you will be a key team player in that transformation.
Who are we looking for?
We're looking for You - a kind and passionate senior UX Designer with strategic skills, who dare to ask the hard questions and challenge old truths. You're used to taking the lead in your role as UX Designer. As a person, you are curious and driven, but at the same time responsive and unpretentious. You might not be that savvy when it comes to visual design, but producing UX-deliverables and telling the story through concepts isn't a problem for you. You take pride in your ability to bring everyone on board and collaborate effectively. Using your strong communication and storytelling skills you engage with end users, developers, and stakeholders at all levels. You also enjoy coaching to assist in the development of other UX Designers and sharing your knowledge of design with the organization.
We would love for you to have:
* Formal qualifications in related field (e.g. Bachelor's Degree) or equivalent.
* Minimum 5 years of experience in Product/UX Design or equivalent roles where you've been leading design activities like research, concepts, prototypes and usability testing.
* Preferably at least 2 years of experience working in large, complex organizations focused on connecting design to business performance.
It would be an extra good match if you have experience of responsive web applications and agile development, maybe even in a B2B context.
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee, you can see it here Axis HQ.
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion, read more here.
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
If you have any questions, you are welcome to reach out to recruiting manager Pia Löfving at +46706236585.
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during the summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible! With that said want to wish you a fantastic summer! Ersättning
