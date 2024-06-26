Senior UX Designer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
User Experience
Volvo Cars is on an ambitious journey to redefine what it means to give people freedom to move in the most innovative times in the mobility industry. Volvo Cars is looking to redefine all aspects of its eco-system - from the vehicle itself, to how it is owned, driven, powered and purchased online. User Experience as a discipline is a key part of Volvo Cars strategy and a newly formed UX organisation is helping gather insights about our user's and redefine and elevate the users experience of Volvo's products and services.
Volvo's Learn & Shop UX team is defining the digital shopping experiences and the volovcars.com global web platform. The goal of the team is to rethink how people shop for cars online and across platforms, that tells the story of Volvo Cars' unique heritage and brand.
What you'll do
As a Senior UX Designer, you'll develop a deep understanding of our customer needs and pain-points, serving as an expert for your product team. You'll use those insights to imagine creative solutions that solves customers needs in an elegant way. Your primary responsibility will be to deliver end-to-end user experience design artefacts - user flows, stories, wireframes, and prototypes that balance design aesthetics with intuitive functionality.
You will work closely with user-researchers, fellow designers, engineers, product managers and other experts to test critical assumptions, gathering valuable insights, and crafting experiences that captivate and delight.
What you'll bring
* Relevant hands-on experience designing for a consumer-focused tech company or agency, so you know what it takes to craft elegant, consumer-facing experiences end-to-end.
* You have demonstrable experience and domain knowledge of working with web platforms in general.
* You are a versatile designer who uses a wide range of skills-product, interaction and visual design - to ensure you deliver delight experiences to our customers.
* You have enough skills to bring design to life through prototyping, scenarios or other methods.
* You're an effective communicator - your work inspires teams towards action and empathy for the user.
* You are a good collaborator - you who can work with not only design partners, but many other stakeholders from marketing to engineering.
* You have a people-focused design mentality. Constantly looking to hone your design instinct through user feedback. Whether that's hands-on user research or a quantitative A/B test.
* You care deeply about diversity & inclusion - because thats how our future becomes diverse and inclusive too.
Application
Applicants must provide a portfolio of work as part of their application. Please apply no later than 11th of August.
Location
